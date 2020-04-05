Before Jim Newsted officially resigned as Centralia head football coach March 13, he pulled aside Panthers defensive coordinator Tyler Forsee to discuss his next move.

Newsted wanted Forsee to hear it from him first. After Centralia posted an undefeated regular season and finished 10-1, its first double-digit win total since 2015-16, Newsted was applying to become the new head coach at West Platte.

The meeting was more than Newsted alerting Forsee that he could potentially be leaving. This was Newsted’s way of giving Forsee a heads-up. It was time for Forsee to prepare to become Newsted’s successor at Centralia.

The news brought conflicting feelings for Forsee. This would be an opportunity for him to lead his alma mater after serving as Newsted’s defensive coordinator for the past three years. It was something Forsee always wanted but couldn’t believe was happening this quickly. He expected Newsted to remain with the Panthers for at least a few more seasons.

“I was kind of sad to see him go but excited for the opportunity,” Forsee said.

Newsted accepted the West Platte job and resigned five days before Centralia Public Schools closed due to coronavirus concerns. Therefore, the bulk of Forsee’s process of applying and interviewing took place while Centralia was closed and in-person classes were suspended.

Forsee interviewed in-person with Centralia principal Matt Smith, athletic director Scott Humphrey and Superintendent Steven Chancellor. His familiarity with the district only helped him during this time, easing the transition as he was adjusting to teaching from home.

Forsee was officially named the Panthers’ new head coach last Wednesday, but it took everything for him not to notify people beforehand. Smith and Humphrey delivered the news to him and Forsee couldn’t be happier. The trio worked on preparing a statement for an announcement to players and parents. That was followed by an influx of phone calls.

“The seniors all seemed to be very relieved that it was someone that they knew,” Forsee said. “My phone was blowing up for a couple of days straight with just former players and players’ parents. I had a pretty good response from everybody and I was sharing the excitement with them as well.”

While offseason workouts and film sessions are getting canceled and moved online, Forsee said he feels fortunate to be stepping into a situation where he doesn’t have to start over. This is already his defense, the players know him, and all he needs to do is continue to build a culture he has helped foster.

“I don’t have to say, ‘Here are my expectations.’ They already know them,” Forsee said. “That’s a good head start for me, especially in the scenario that we’re in right now. I think my job is not necessarily to do a ton of changing things, but just to keep the momentum going with what we have. We have a great tradition here.”

Forsee was still making calls to his players over the weekend. He wants to reach out to and personally discuss the future of Centralia football with each player. It’s his first goal as head coach, followed by him sending out workout plans for his players Monday.

There will be two workout plans: one for athletes with weightlifting equipment and another for those who will be making makeshift weights from household items.

“Get the milk jugs and fill them full of sand and things of that nature,” Forsee said. “I don’t think anyone is going to care about how they got stronger as long as they’re getting stronger. … That’s only half of it. It’s definitely a great time to be in great shape and work on their agility.”

Summer workouts are up in the air in Forsee’s mind. However, as every Missouri high school football coach waits for the COVID-19 pandemic to slow down and for normal workouts to resume, Forsee wants his players to be prepared. He trusts his players will be committed to improving on last year’s impressive season.

In the meantime, Forsee is working on putting together his coaching staff from home and creating small changes to the program without the team being able to meet in the near future. He feels ready for the challenge regardless of the peculiar circumstances in his first offseason as the Panthers’ head coach. The leaders and coaches he’s been around since graduating from Centralia in 2003 have prepared him for this.

“I feel like I’m very prepared based on the people that I’ve been around,” Forsee said. “But those are great people and that’s why they are successful — not because they can call a great pass or run play. They’re great human beings and players want to play for them. That’s what my goal is to be as well. I want to lead these guys in the right direction by leading by example but also I want the guys to play hard and be ready to get after it when that time comes.”