Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk and compliance director Andy Humes spoke with the reporters via Zoom on Thursday afternoon.

In the fluid nature of changes and delays because of the coronavirus pandemic, MU still has unanswered questions of its own and is figuring out how to serve its student-athletes with the NCAA eligibility relief decision this week.

Below are the highlights of the conversation, slightly edited for clarity and length.

Question: Jim, what’s the level of concern for you and other athletic directors about potential delays to the college football season and other fall sports?

Sterk: “What we're trying to do is prepare for fall, and so if in-person activities are delayed until June 1, moving back fall sports, whether it's volleyball, soccer, football, the Southeastern Conference is getting input from those coaches on what is the build-up going to look like for those sports to occur. If we need to defer it to June 15, then we'll make accommodations there. If it's July 1, we’ll try to do that, and so we're planning on the season happening and I'm just not going to really get into the speculation phase.”

Q: It’s early in the process, but has the university projected any revenue loss for this spring from events you haven’t hosted?

Sterk: “You saw the NCAA as far as the men's basketball tournament not handing out shares. We just found out earlier this week what that was going to look like. The conference is working through what that looks like for individual schools. The good thing is we don't have a ton of revenue with baseball and softball and those sports in the spring, most of it is in-house already, but there's still expenses. We're not sure where we're at yet, but we're looking at that and then trying to project. We're getting budget input from our coaches and staff. This week we’re actually starting to do that and look through where we might project next year. But I think at a minimum, you've got to project that there's going to be a decrease in donations and ticket sales and things like that. We just don't know where that'll be.”

Q: Are there any talks or considerations about restructuring the pay of high-level athletic department personnel during this time?

Sterk: “There's some neat things going on and we're looking at taking notes from HR. We've asked those questions of what we can and can't do. And I think Iowa State had something as far as not taking bonuses and things like that. I think there's a lot of good possibilities out there. We haven't decided on anything yet as far as what we're going to do, but I think that's forthcoming.”

Q: The NCAA made its decision that spring sport student-athletes will get eligibility relief, while winter sport athletes will not. Where does Missouri stand on helping its athletes and programs with extended eligibility?

Sterk: “We're reaching out to those student-athletes through our coaches and then getting that input back. From track and field, for instance, there's a variety. Some of them aren't returning and some have graduated and moved on, and a lot of the spring sports are our equivalency sports, they're not on full scholarship. So they're making those decisions, what's best for them, and we're in that process.”

Humes: “The first step is we’ve got to see which student-athletes are interested in coming back and then get that listing, and we’re in the process of that now. I think generally we had a lot of questions that we've been working through with the SEC primarily as different ideas were floated for spring and winter sports and what that all would look like. Last night, the NCAA issued a question-and-answer document that was 23 pages. We've gone through that pretty carefully and that's answered a lot of the questions that we've had from coaches and others on how this will be applied in all different aspects — how it affects recruiting, how it affects transfers — and so there are still questions that we have moving forward, but that answered a lot of them. Any student-athlete that used a season of competition, institutions will have the ability to grant a waiver to get that season back and won't have to go through the normal waiver process but can just do that locally. And then for all spring student-athletes, we will have the ability locally to just have an extension, which would basically give them a sixth year if they needed it to get their four years in. ... As far as financial aid, those that were in their last year of eligibility this year, that's where the exception exists. If they elected to come back next year, their aid won't be counted toward their team limits. They're kind of just ghost counters, for lack of a better term ... The seniors in their last season are in the 20s (total) at Mizzou and their cost would be $463,000. That would go up next year if everyone came back. I don’t anticipate all returning.”

Q: What was your reaction to the NCAA’s eligibility relief decision?

Sterk: “I think that was the logical decision based on what had occurred and the (spring) season had just started and actually outdoor track, I don't even know if they had a meet yet. So I think it was a fair thing to do.”

Q: Have you heard anything about the baseball or softball postseason bans?

Humes: “Georgia Tech found out that their postseason basketball ban had been fulfilled. I think that’s been our internal position that as soon as we knew the seasons weren't going to be played, the penalty was set for spring of 2020 and we didn't compete in the postseason in spring of 2020. ... It’s very similar to our situation involving schools that were required to serve a postseason ban due to APR penalties. ... I feel pretty strongly that we've met that condition, but we haven't received any communication on that.”

