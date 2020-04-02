





Boonville Lady Pirates basketball coach Jaryt Hunziker had two words to describe sophomore Addison Brownfield: tireless worker.

After being selected to the Class 4 Missouri Basketball Coaches Association All-State Team for the 2019-20 season, Brownfield said she couldn’t stop smiling for the rest of the day.

“I knew I had a shot at it but didn’t want to get my hopes up too much, so when I finally heard I made all-state I was just overwhelmed with joy,” Brownfield said. “It made all the hard work worth it.”

While coaching Brownfield the last-two seasons, Hunziker said Brownfield works at making herself a better player but also her teammates as well.

“Not only does she represent Boonville community during the winter on the court, but plays a lot of spring and summer ball for MO Phenom as well,” Hunziker said. “During this time she is competing against quality talent from all over the United States. She has had a great support system over the years, including her parents, teammates, coaches, trainers and community members.”

Brownfield’s numbers definitely speak volumes as to what she has accomplished this past season. While leading the Lady Pirates in almost every statistical category, Brownfield still managed to finish the season with 403 points for an average of 15.5 ppg along with 108 rebounds for 4.2 rpg, 94 assists for 3.6 apg and 94 steals for 3.6 spg.

Brownfield also had an eye for putting the ball in the basket while 142 of 280 shots from the field for 51 percent. The sophomore standout also led the team in three-point shooting at 43 percent and free-throw shooting at 79 percent.

The 79 percent shooting from the foul line also broke the all-time record held by former Boonville standout Paige Renfrow.

But that’s not all. While being selected to the Tri-County All-Conference Team and All-District as a freshman, Brownfield repeated that feat this season with a bigger honor after being named the MVP of the TCC. She was also selected as the MVP in the Class 4 District 10 Tournament not to mention two local media outlets-KRES All-Stars and KMZU Dream Team.

All of this in just two short years. Brownfield said what is there not to love about playing basketball.

“You have the competition, the fast-paced games and the sound of the ball swishing through the net,” Brownfield said. “The list goes on. Playing for the Lady Pirates is even more special. The bond this team has is one of a kind, and the community support we get the opportunity to play for is awesome.”

While scoring a season-high 25 points against Hallsville, Brownfield also finished the season scoring in double figures in 22 of the team’s 26 games. She also closed out the last nine games of the season in double figures.

Nonetheless, if Brownfield had to pick one game where she felt she was at her best it was Clinton.

Boonville won the game 58-35 but not without Brownfield’s help while scoring 20 points on 8 of 11 shooting from the field for 54 percent and 4 of 5 shooting from the three-point arc. Brownfield also had six rebounds, eight assists and six steals in the game with just one turnover.

“Clinton was a solid team and caused us some problems, but thankfully the basket looked six feet wide to me,” Brownfield said. “I had 20 points in the first half and ended with eight assists. It was a very physical game but we managed to come out on top and win.”

But that was just one highlight of many for Brownfield. Along with putting up 20 against Clinton, Brownfield said the highlight for her personally was shooting 43 percent from the three-point line. She said her goal was to shoot at least 40 percent and she worked really hard to get there.

“Seeing those results was a really big accomplishment for me,” Brownfield said. “As a team, I would say the highlight of the season was winning the Tri-County Conference. This conference is loaded with talent and the Lady Pirates were able to come out on top as only juniors and sophomores.”

While closing out the season at 22-4 overall, two of those losses came at the hand of the Southern Boone Lady Eagles.

Brownfield said this season, Southern Boone was the team’s biggest rival. She said before the postseason, the Lady Pirates had three losses-two of them coming from Southern Boone.

“The first time we played them, they beat us by one in the conference tournament,” Brownfield said. “The second time we played them, they beat us in the Southern Boone Tournament championship. Finally, we got them the last time we played them, which was on courtwarming. That win secured our spot as conference champs. Each game was so competitive with both very talented teams.”

Of course nobody was more prepared to play basketball night in and night out than Brownfield. She said before every game, she would come to the gym as early as possible to get some shots up and her mind prepared. Secondly, she said she would always eat snickers and listen to music. Finally, she said the whole team would get together to say a prayer and then do their hype chant.

Although Brownfield still has two years left to make her mark on the program, she said there are several goals she would like to accomplish as a Lady Pirates. She said one of her main goals is to win a district title. “We were so close this year but sadly were not able to push through,” Brownfield said. “Us Lady Pirates are hungry as ever for that district title, and this offseason we are going to work hard to make sure the results are different next season.”

While Brownfield has had time to reflect on her accomplishments, she said it would be hard to choose one person who has influenced her the most with basketball.

“I have had so many great coaches and teammates,” Brownfield said. “But if I had to pick one, it would be my dad, Ken Brownfield. He has always believed in me in my game and pushes me every day to be the best person and player I can be. I wouldn’t be half the player I am today without his support and efforts.”

While that day will come when Brownfield has to turn in her jersey for the last time as a member of the Lady Pirates basketball team, she said she will miss her amazing teammates and coaches, the long bus rides, the student crowd, the support from the community, the competition and hard practices. “I could go on forever,” Brownfield said. “I hope to make the most out of my next two seasons here at Boonville High School.”

With college basketball hopefully in her future, Brownfield said she would like to continue playing at the next level. “I have some very good schools that are interested in me, but I have not decided yet where I want to play,” Brownfield said.

Wherever Brownfield decides to play, the future will be bright not just on the basketball court but also in the classroom.