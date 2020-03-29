Eighteen players from five area high schools were recently selected to the Central Missouri All-District Basketball Team for the 2019-20 season.

While six of the eight teams finished the season with winning records, four were also crowned conference champions.

The Boonville Lady Pirates basketball team was one of those teams while finishing 7-0 in the Tri-County Conference. The Bunceton Lady Dragons basketball team also captured its first title while co-oping with Prairie Home in the CCAA conference at 3-0 under head coach Dustin Ray.

As for the boys, New Franklin finished in a first place tie with Slater at 6-1 in the Central Activities Conference while Prairie Home with Bunceton captured the title in the CCAA conference at 2-1.

The Bulldogs also finished with the area’s best record at 27-2. Boonville girls were next at 22-4, followed by Boonville boys at 20-6, Bunceton girls at 18-8, Prairie Home boys at 18-9 and New Franklin girls at 15-11.

In all, Boonville led with eight first or second team selections while New Franklin and Pilot Grove each had three selections and Bunceton and Prairie Home with two each.

Nine repeaters also returned to the all-district team. Returning on the all-district team were Boonville’s Charlie Bronakowski, Addison Brownfield and Kourtney Kendrick, New Franklin’s Gavin Bishop and Tyler Perkins, Prairie Home’s Kassen Lock and Jason Burnett and Bunceton’s Chloe Moser and Maggie Wood.

First team selections were Charlie Bronakowski, Addison Brownfield, Kourtney Kendrick and Jodie Bass from Boonville, Gavin Bishop and Tyler Perkins from New Franklin, Kassen Lock from Prairie Home, Chloe Moser from Bunceton and Bailey Quint from Pilot Grove.

Heading the second team in the district were Tyson Franklin, Luke Green, D.J. Wesolak and Sophi Waibel from Boonville, Natalie Glenn and Grace Phillips from Pilot Grove, Abby Maupin from New Franklin, Jason Burnett from Prairie Home with Bunceton and Maggie Wood from Bunceton with Prairie Home.

The following is a brief on each player selected to the all-district team:

BOONVILLE

Charlie Bronakowski, Jr.

Bronakowski finished the season with 430 points for an average of 16.8 ppg along with 10.6 rpg, 2.3 apg and 2.3 spg. Bronakowski also shot 54 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from the foul line.

Addison Brownfield, So.

Brownfield closed out the season averaging 15.7 ppg along with 3.7 rpg, 3.4 spg and 2.6 apg. Brownfield also shot 51 percent from the field, 43 percent from the three-point arc and 79 percent from the foul line, which broke the all-time record by former player Paige Renfrow.

Kourtney Kendrick, Jr.

Kendrick played about every position on the floor for the Lady Pirates while averaging 11.4 ppg along with 6.3 rpg, 3.4 apg and 2.8 spg. Kendrick also shot 44 percent from the field, 29 percent from the three point line and 54 percent from the foul line.

Jodie Bass, Jr.

As a three-year starter for the Lady Pirates, Bass had her best season this past year while averaging 15.0 ppg along with 2.9 spg, 2.0 apg and 2.0 rpg. Bass also shot 48 percent from the field, 28 percent from the three point line and 62 percent from the foul line.

Sophi Waibel, Jr.

Waibel finished the season averaging 9.2 ppg along with 2.9 spg, 2.3 rpg and 1.4 apg. Waibel also shot 40 percent from the field, 34 percent from the three point arc and 66 percent from the foul line.

D.J. Wesolak, So.

Wesolak finished the season average 9.6 ppg along with 5.3 rpg, and 2.3 apg. Wesolak also shot 49 percent from the field, 25 percent from the three point arc and 58 percent from the foul line.

Tyson Franklin, So.

Franklin finished the season averaging 9.1 ppg along with 2.7 rpg, 1.4 spg and 1.0 apg. Franklin also shot 47 percent from the field, 30 percent from the three-point arc and 55 percent from the foul line.

Luke Green, So.

Green finished the season averaging 9.0 ppg along with 2.5 rpg and 1.7 apg. Green also shot 31.3 percent from the field, 26 percent from the three point line and 71.2 percent from the foul line.

NEW FRANKLIN

Gavin Bishop, Sr.

Bishop finished the season averaging 18.6 ppg along with 7.8 rpg and 2.7 apg. Bishop also shot 56 percent on two point field goals, 33 percent from the three-point line and 76.2 percent from the foul line.

Tyler Perkins, Sr.

Perkins finished the season averaging 15.3 ppg along with 6.4 rpg, 4.6 apg and 3.3 spg. Perkins also shot 49 percent from the field, 39 percent from the three point arc and 65 percent from the foul line.

Abby Maupin, So.

Maupin finished the season averaging 14.0 ppg along with 7.7 rpg, 2.3 spg and 1.6 apg. Maupin also shot 46 percent from the field, 22 percent from the three-point line and 49 percent from the foul line.

PILOT GROVE

Bailey Quint, Jr.

Quint finished the season averaging 16.5 ppg along with 6.0 rpg, 4.6 apg and 3.4 spg. Quint also shot 46 percent from the field, 22 percent from the three point line and 50 percent from the foul line.

Natalie Glenn, So.

Glenn finished the season averaging 9.3 ppg along with 8.3 rpg and 2.2 spg. Glenn also shot 42.4 percent from the field.

Grace Phillips, So.

Phillips finished the season averaging 11.8 ppg along with 4.5 rpg, 5.0 apg and 2.0 spg. Phillips also shot 64.4 percent from the foul line and 31 percent from the three-point arc.

PRAIRIE HOME WITH BUNCETON BOYS

Kassen Lock, Sr.

Lock finished the season averaging 16.3 ppg along with 4.7 rpg, 3.2 apg and 1.8 spg. Lock also shot 53 percent from the field, 37 percent from the three point line and 72.4 percent from the foul line.

Jason Burnett, Jr.

Burnett finished the season averaging 13.4 ppg along with 2.8 rpg and 1.7 spg. Burnett also shot 51 percent from the field for the season, 43 percent from the three point line and 65 percent from the foul line.

BUNCETON WITH PRAIRIE HOME GIRLS

Chloe Moser, Sr.

Moser finished the season averaging 13.5 ppg along with 10.1 rpg, 2.0 spg and 1.2 apg. Moser also shot 46.4 percent from the field and 65 percent from the foul line.

Maggie Wood, Jr.

Wood finished the season averaging 9.1 ppg along with 4.3 rpg, 2.7 apg and 2.5 spg. Wood also shot 39.9 percent from the field, 29.0 percent from the three point line and 36.4 percent from the foul line.