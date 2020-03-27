Columbia College athletic director James Arnold isn’t one to back down from a challenge.

As a former head women’s basketball coach at Westminster College and Central Methodist University and assistant coach at Southeast Missouri State University, Arnold knows firsthand how to battle.

But just over two weeks ago, Arnold and administrators near and far had their world turned upside down due to cancellations caused by the coronavirus.

The American Midwest Conference Council of Presidents voted unanimously March 13 to cancel all activities for the remainder of the school year, one day after the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics called off its winter championships. The NAIA called off the 2020 spring sports season four days later.

For Columbia College, these changes meant five spring sports and approximately 140 student-athletes had their plans significantly altered.

The Cougars baseball team included 17 seniors this spring and began the year 16-5. The softball team was off to a promising 12-2 start under longtime coach Wendy Spratt. The men’s lacrosse team was nationally ranked at No. 5 in the most recent coaches poll.

The hardest part in all of this for Arnold, however, may have been the conversation he had with the coaches and players on the women’s basketball team. The Cougars, sporting a 25-7 overall record and No. 4 seed in the NAIA Tournament, had their season cut short before they began play at nationals.

How did an athletic director only 11 months into the job handle telling the coaches and student-athletes their season was over?

Arnold said it was tough delivering repeated bad news to his programs.

"Just having to visit with them and tell them, 'Hey, your season may not exist,’"Arnold said. "Not being able to give them an answer until the NAIA makes a ruling, that’s probably the toughest part along with talking to a great group of coaches. I also think you go into fix mode. You really don’t have time to reflect how challenging or how negative or how awful things are until the dust is cleared.

"Right now, we are in fix mode and trying to make things best mode and hope that people are safe and sound and continue their education, and then figure out where the athletic piece falls into it."

With athletes, coaches and faculty scattering due to the closure of campus, Arnold has maintained regular communication with his staff. Ever since sports and in-person classes were canceled, Arnold said he and his staff have been "Zooming it out," using the popular video call app to host daily conversations.

"We’re FaceTiming and doing a lot of phone calls,"Arnold said. "The coaches have also been in that crisis mode and have done a great job of shifting gears. Now they are in the support situation to make sure our students are provided with things and getting home."

Some good news: The NAIA has granted all spring athletes another year of eligibility, including seniors, which means all student-athletes can eventually return to Columbia.

The big dilemma, Arnold said, is the scholarship limits imposed on teams.

"Until the NAIA makes a ruling on scholarship ceiling limits, we are kind of in a holding pattern,"Arnold said.

In baseball, for example, there is an equivalent of 11 full scholarships at the NAIA level while the NCAA has 11.7. Coaches may have already signed incoming student-athletes to replace outgoing players, so the ceiling would have to be lifted to accommodate seniors who want to take advantage of another year.

"That’s really the first domino that has to fall,"Arnold said. "Our coaches are basically conducting straw polls to find out which seniors are interested in taking advantage of this eligibility ruling. We’re still going to lose some student-athletes because they have other things lined up, whether it’s a new job, graduate school or they just don’t want to come back."

Another challenge for Arnold and his department is making sure student-athletes have everything they need to be successful academically in this time of virtual learning.

That, along with scheduling and recruiting, leave much work still to be done.

But the halt of athletics does allow for things there may not be time for otherwise.

"I was talking to a peer athletic director of mine and I said if we’re not prepared for the fall with logistics, buses, planning meals and hotels, we’ll never be prepared for the fall,"Arnold said. "I think in some ways it’s a positive in that we are able to use this down time to take opportunities to get ahead with some stuff."

Arnold is staying the course, hoping that one day operations will get back to normal.

"I’m confident that if we all continue to do what we are supposed to do and take care of ourselves and one another, we can get back to the sports we love," he said.