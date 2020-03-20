Ongoing developments surrounding the coronavirus pandemic have greatly affected the sports landscape on all levels across the United States.

In mid-Missouri, including Audrain County, the challenges are hitting close to home.

What once was a distant disease afflicting China has now spread near here, with 47 confirmed cases and counting across the state as of Friday morning. Professional and college athletics are suspended indefinitely, and high schools across the state are making extraordinary decisions to cancel classes and activities.

The Mexico School District announced this week its decision to close schools beginning Friday through at least April 13. All sports and activities in the district were suspended Tuesday, and with the closure, the spring season is put on hold.

"The Mexico School District administration, along with health and government officials, continue to monitor the latest developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic," Superintendent Zach Templeton wrote Tuesday in a letter shared with families. "At this time, there are no positive cases of the coronavirus in Audrain County. However, to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our students and staff, Mexico 59 will not be in session beginning Friday, March 20 until Monday, April 13, 2020.

"All school activities, including athletic and extracurricular practices and competitions, will be canceled during this time. It’s a step that many school districts have taken over the last few days, and in the interim, spring sports seasons for the Bulldogs baseball, girls soccer, boys and girls track and field, boys golf and boys tennis are left waiting but have not been canceled."

North Callaway, Community R-6 and Centralia are among nearby districts that also shut down this week and don’t plan to resume classes or activities until at least April 6.

While the action of area districts falls in line with many across the state, MSHSAA announced this week it was not canceling the spring sports season itself or any of the spring sports championships.

At least not yet.

"The MSHSAA Office will stay in communication with state and local officials to help determine the possibility of holding our championships either as scheduled, or moving back into June if schools are still in session," the organization said in a statement.

MSHSAA also reminded member schools all athletes will need the required 14 days of practice before being eligible to play. Practices prior to shutdowns across the state will count toward that number, but MSHSAA will not waive the 14-practice requirement. Home workout plans from coaches do not count toward that requirement.

Preseason practices began March 2.

Organized practices are not allowed when school is out under these circumstances. If school is in session, practices and games can go on as usual.

MSHSAA also informed school personnel that having a postseason for spring sports would depend on finding sites willing and able to host events.

"Many of the host venues and facilities for our events are connected with colleges and universities that are closing their campuses. These issues directly and wholly affect MSHSAA districts and state series events," MSHSAA Executive Director Kerwin Urhahn said. "If we are able to maintain locations for hosting the championship series and schools are wishing to participate in the postseason, we will conduct the championships."

COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people, but severe illness is more likely for the elderly and people with existing health problems. The incubation phase can take up to two weeks, and with some of the infected apparently showing few or no symptoms during that time, the virus spreads easily.

A pandemic such as this reminds us of how fragile we are. It reaffirms how blessed we are to have traditions such as sports — for athletes and observers alike — and how we take them for granted until they’re disturbed or stopped.