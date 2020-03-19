The Boonville Pirates basketball team may have set the bar high for future teams after finishing the 2019-20 season at 20-6 overall and 6-1 in the Tri-County Conference.

Although the Pirates had their season cut short in the district tournament against Helias-who advanced to the Final Four last weekend-the good news is that Boonville returns all five starters under head coach Mark Anderson.

Anderson said anytime you get to 20 wins, that’s one of those markers you try to reach.

“We had some good wins and some pretty good losses along the way,” Anderson said. “We made a lot of strides this year and are headed in the right direction, so I think overall you have to be pretty pleased with 20-6.”

In addition to winning 20 games for the first time since the 1999-20 season, the Pirates also finished second in only their second season in the TCC.

With their only loss coming to Blair Oaks-who played in the Final Four last weekend in Class 3-Anderson said looking back you could probably say that there was a line of distinction between the top 4 or 5 teams. But the top 4 or 5 were really, really good, he said.

“Blair Oaks just got done playing in the Final Final in Springfield. Southern Boone had a really good season. They slipped toward the end but they’re a really ballclub and had a great year. Hallsville is a good team. Versailles at times with a player like they had is really good, too. You saw California step up and almost beat Southern Boone, so those teams are very capable as well. I think it’s a good conference. I think the top of the conference, hopefully, including us, is really solid.”

The Pirates also placed in every tournament they participated in this season, finishing first at Centralia, third in the conference tournament and third in the Southern Boone Classic.

Anderson said beating Centralia in the championship of the Centralia Tournament was probably the biggest win of the season for Boonville.

“I think that win kind of told us that we could beat a really good team,” Anderson said. “It kind of jump-started us on that win stretch that we had and it gave us a lot of confidence. We beat them on their home floor and I think it showed us how good we could beat. Secondly, I think the Southern Boone win was a big win for us. It got us to where we could finish second in the conference. It got us to where we beat a team that had beaten us earlier in the year, so I think that one was important as well.”

While the wins over Centralia and Southern Boone rank 1-2 in terms of the biggest wins of the season, Anderson said the highlight of the season was just going to practice every day. He said the practices all season were just fantastic and it was just fun to be around the guys.

“I think that showed in how we played as well,” Anderson said. “Certainly if you look at a couple of games the dramatic win over Warrenton with the three-point shot by D.J. Wesolak was huge. Those games don’t happen a lot. And then the Hallsville win in overtime was another highlight from that standpoint.”

The Pirates also played some of their best basketball of the season right around the time of the Centralia Tournament. While sporting an eight-game win streak from December 7 to January 7, Anderson circles back to the win over Centralia that gave his team the confidence to win some games.

“Honestly, I thought we played pretty well throughout the season,” Anderson said. “If you look at the games that we did lose, I’m trying to think of the game that ended the streak, but we played pretty good basketball throughout there. We overcome some things as the season went along, but in that stretch I think we started to guard better. We still gave up a lot more points than I’m used to because we were playing a little bit different style this year, but I think we started to take some things away defensively from other teams and that was the reason we started to win some games.”

Playing hard every game was also a reason why the Pirates won 20 games this season. Although there were a couple of games, where Boonville didn’t play particularly well, Anderson said the effort and just the desire to win was there every night and that goes a long way in coaching and playing.

“Offensively, I think we were better than I thought we were going to be this year,” Anderson said. “I thought we would struggle to score, but if you look at the points we were putting up, a lot of games were in the 50s, 60s and 70s. We even had some 80s and 90s a couple of times, so I think that was a pleasant surprise how much we could score the ball.”

Of course teams also found out Boonville’s weaknesses in a hurry. With no true point-guard on the team, Anderson said all you had to do was look back at the Helias game during a stretch where the game got away from the Pirates late in the second quarter and also in the third period.

“We couldn’t handle the press and we didn’t handle the ball very well during that stretch,” Anderson said. “We’ve got to develop and find a ballhandler. If it’s not necessarily a point guard, it’s got to be a couple of guys at least by committee that can handle the ball a little bit. And I think we also have to find a way to stop the other teams best player. I think there were way too many times where the guy we put a star by would go for 25 or would go for 30. It’s a little more difficult when we are switching everything that makes that tougher. We’ve got to find a way to stop those best players. I think those are the two things we struggled with.”

With all five starters back for the 2020-21 season, Anderson said the expectations are pretty high and the goals of the players will be pretty high.

“I’m sure when we sit down with our guys and we start talking about for next year, the question is going to be are we willing to work hard enough to accomplish some of those things,” Anderson said. “We were an eyelash away this year from winning a district championship. I think that is something that is going to be on our list. We’ve got a lot of players that are really young that have a lot of growth that they can get to and that they might not even realize how talented they can be so we’ll see if we can develop some of that in the offseason.”

But make no mistake, the Pirates were definitely playing some of their best basketball at the end of the season. Finishing second in the district tournament against a good Helias team just proved that Boonville could play with anyone night in and night out. The loss to Blair Oaks at home also showed that Boonville could play with the elite teams.

Anderson said he thought the team grew up at halftime of the Helias game.

“A lot of teams would have wilted when something bad happens,” Anderson said. “When the spotlight is on and the crowd is there and the gym is packed, we played just an awful last minute and a half or two minutes of that half and I think it was a big step for us to regroup. When I looked in their eyes I didn’t see panic, I saw frustration with how the half ended but we just kind of moved on and kept playing. I’m not a big moral victory guy but certainly you can take some things out of that game that would make you think this team has a pretty good chance to do some things.”

For the season individually, junior Charlie Bronakowski led the Pirates in both scoring and rebounding with 430 points for an average of 16.5 ppg along with 268 rebounds for 10.3 rpg. He also finished first on the team with 59 assists for 2.3 apg and 57 steals for 2.2 spg along with shooing 35.6 percent from the three-point arc. Junior Kayle Rice was the leading shooter from the field this season, hitting 48 of 84 shots for 57 percent. Sophomore Luke Green, meanwhile, was the leading free-throw shooter by hitting 37 of 52 shots for 71 percent.