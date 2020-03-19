GIRLS

Addison Brownfield, Boonville

Brooke Littrell, Green City

Bryn Wooldridge, Salisbury

Khloe Wyatt, Salisbury

Natalie Thomas, Community

Lexi Miller, Macon

Katelyn Hawkins, Macon

Tori Hamilton, Paris

Cady Pauley, Milan

Taegan Bartolacci, Cairo

Abbey Conrow, Fayette

Mary Billington, Moberly

Micah Cooley, Scotland County

Baylie Combs, Harrisburg

Kiera Holcer, Meadville.

BOYS

Charlie Bronakowski, Boonville

Gavin Bishop, New Franklin

Tyler Perkins, New Franklin

Colby Hale, Cairo

Guy Moran, Centralia

Hunter Shaw, Milan

Ryan Dabney, Milan

Jackson King, Salisbury

Trey Burton, Westran

Keegan Zdybel, Slater

Dominik Gannan, Meadville

Jacob Brooks, Sturgeon

Bryce Stark, Monroe City

Joshua Talton, Monroe City

Noah Copeland, Kirksville

COCOBA suspends all upcoming events

Cooper County Baseball Association President Michael Watts issued a statement on the upcoming events in Midget, Minor and Major Leagues

Watts said due to the events going on, the league has decided to temporarily postpone all upcoming events until further notice.

Watts said it is the intention to resume all events and activities as it is determined to be timely and fit to do so. “We have all intentions to provide you and your child with a safe and rewarding baseball season with as many games as allowed,” Watts said. “As we know more it will be announced accordingly.”

Boonville Babe Ruth Softball League to suspend tryouts

Boonville Babe Ruth Softball Director Kathy Howard said due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent school closings, tryouts will be postponed until Saturday, April 4th at Rolling Hills park.

Howard said fundraisers are still due on March 28th, as they are contractually obligated to this original commitment.

Hunziker, Dobson named KMZU Coaches of the Year

Boonville Lady Pirates basketball coach Jaryt Hunziker and New Franklin boys basketball coach Ross Dobson are two of eight coaches in Classes 1-5 selected as KMZU Dream Team Coaches of the Year for the 2019-20 season.

Hunziker led the Lady Pirates to a 23-4 overall record and 7-0 mark in the Tri-County Conference. As for Dobson, he coached the Bulldogs to their best season in recent history at 27-2 overall.

The Coaches of the Year in other classes are as follows: Class 1 boys-Matt Brownsberger, Orrick; Class 1 girls-Ken Brown, Norborne; Class 2 girls-Andy Hampton, Wellington-Napoleon; Class 3 boys-Kevin Jermain, Richmond; Class 3 girls-Michael Lock, Carrollton; Class 4-5 boys-Tyler Martin Kirksville.