Chris Bowie @BDNBowie

Thursday

Mar 19, 2020 at 2:48 PM


GIRLS


Addison Brownfield, Boonville


Brooke Littrell, Green City


Bryn Wooldridge, Salisbury


Khloe Wyatt, Salisbury


Natalie Thomas, Community


Lexi Miller, Macon


Katelyn Hawkins, Macon


Tori Hamilton, Paris


Cady Pauley, Milan


Taegan Bartolacci, Cairo


Abbey Conrow, Fayette


Mary Billington, Moberly


Micah Cooley, Scotland County


Baylie Combs, Harrisburg


Kiera Holcer, Meadville.


BOYS


Charlie Bronakowski, Boonville


Gavin Bishop, New Franklin


Tyler Perkins, New Franklin


Colby Hale, Cairo


Guy Moran, Centralia


Hunter Shaw, Milan


Ryan Dabney, Milan


Jackson King, Salisbury


Trey Burton, Westran


Keegan Zdybel, Slater


Dominik Gannan, Meadville


Jacob Brooks, Sturgeon


Bryce Stark, Monroe City


Joshua Talton, Monroe City


Noah Copeland, Kirksville


COCOBA suspends all upcoming events


Cooper County Baseball Association President Michael Watts issued a statement on the upcoming events in Midget, Minor and Major Leagues


Watts said due to the events going on, the league has decided to temporarily postpone all upcoming events until further notice.


Watts said it is the intention to resume all events and activities as it is determined to be timely and fit to do so. “We have all intentions to provide you and your child with a safe and rewarding baseball season with as many games as allowed,” Watts said. “As we know more it will be announced accordingly.”


Boonville Babe Ruth Softball League to suspend tryouts


Boonville Babe Ruth Softball Director Kathy Howard said due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent school closings, tryouts will be postponed until Saturday, April 4th at Rolling Hills park.


Howard said fundraisers are still due on March 28th, as they are contractually obligated to this original commitment.


Hunziker, Dobson named KMZU Coaches of the Year


Boonville Lady Pirates basketball coach Jaryt Hunziker and New Franklin boys basketball coach Ross Dobson are two of eight coaches in Classes 1-5 selected as KMZU Dream Team Coaches of the Year for the 2019-20 season.


Hunziker led the Lady Pirates to a 23-4 overall record and 7-0 mark in the Tri-County Conference. As for Dobson, he coached the Bulldogs to their best season in recent history at 27-2 overall.


The Coaches of the Year in other classes are as follows: Class 1 boys-Matt Brownsberger, Orrick; Class 1 girls-Ken Brown, Norborne; Class 2 girls-Andy Hampton, Wellington-Napoleon; Class 3 boys-Kevin Jermain, Richmond; Class 3 girls-Michael Lock, Carrollton; Class 4-5 boys-Tyler Martin Kirksville.