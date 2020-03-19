GIRLS
Addison Brownfield, Boonville
Brooke Littrell, Green City
Bryn Wooldridge, Salisbury
Khloe Wyatt, Salisbury
Natalie Thomas, Community
Lexi Miller, Macon
Katelyn Hawkins, Macon
Tori Hamilton, Paris
Cady Pauley, Milan
Taegan Bartolacci, Cairo
Abbey Conrow, Fayette
Mary Billington, Moberly
Micah Cooley, Scotland County
Baylie Combs, Harrisburg
Kiera Holcer, Meadville.
BOYS
Charlie Bronakowski, Boonville
Gavin Bishop, New Franklin
Tyler Perkins, New Franklin
Colby Hale, Cairo
Guy Moran, Centralia
Hunter Shaw, Milan
Ryan Dabney, Milan
Jackson King, Salisbury
Trey Burton, Westran
Keegan Zdybel, Slater
Dominik Gannan, Meadville
Jacob Brooks, Sturgeon
Bryce Stark, Monroe City
Joshua Talton, Monroe City
Noah Copeland, Kirksville
COCOBA suspends all upcoming events
Cooper County Baseball Association President Michael Watts issued a statement on the upcoming events in Midget, Minor and Major Leagues
Watts said due to the events going on, the league has decided to temporarily postpone all upcoming events until further notice.
Watts said it is the intention to resume all events and activities as it is determined to be timely and fit to do so. “We have all intentions to provide you and your child with a safe and rewarding baseball season with as many games as allowed,” Watts said. “As we know more it will be announced accordingly.”
Boonville Babe Ruth Softball League to suspend tryouts
Boonville Babe Ruth Softball Director Kathy Howard said due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent school closings, tryouts will be postponed until Saturday, April 4th at Rolling Hills park.
Howard said fundraisers are still due on March 28th, as they are contractually obligated to this original commitment.
Hunziker, Dobson named KMZU Coaches of the Year
Boonville Lady Pirates basketball coach Jaryt Hunziker and New Franklin boys basketball coach Ross Dobson are two of eight coaches in Classes 1-5 selected as KMZU Dream Team Coaches of the Year for the 2019-20 season.
Hunziker led the Lady Pirates to a 23-4 overall record and 7-0 mark in the Tri-County Conference. As for Dobson, he coached the Bulldogs to their best season in recent history at 27-2 overall.
The Coaches of the Year in other classes are as follows: Class 1 boys-Matt Brownsberger, Orrick; Class 1 girls-Ken Brown, Norborne; Class 2 girls-Andy Hampton, Wellington-Napoleon; Class 3 boys-Kevin Jermain, Richmond; Class 3 girls-Michael Lock, Carrollton; Class 4-5 boys-Tyler Martin Kirksville.