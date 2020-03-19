The Great Lakes Valley Conference's Council of Presidents voted unanimously Friday to suspend all activities related to intercollegiate athletics and cancel the remaining 2020 GLVC Championships due to concerns of the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The suspension of all countable athletically related activities, including competition and practices, is effective immediately across all 24 GLVC sports. The GLVC will review the status of the league suspension on April 6.



The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and fans is our top priority, as is our responsibility to take these unprecedented actions to address this public-health crisis.