The Boonville and New Franklin basketball teams each had two players recently selected to the KRES All-Star Basketball Team for the 2019-20 season.

With a vote of coaches in the KRES coverage area, Boonville’s Addison Brownfield and Charlie Bronakowski and New Franklin’s Gavin Bishop and Tyler Perkins were among a total of 30 athletes selected to the all-star team.

Brownfield led the Lady Pirates in scoring at 15.7 ppg along with 4.0 spg and 4.0 apg. Brownfield was also selected as the MVP in both the Tri-County Conference and Class 4 District 10 All-District Team.

The Lady Pirates finished the season at 23-3 overall and 7-0 in the TCC.

Bronakowski, meanwhile, finished the season with a double-double for the Boonville Pirates with 16.8 ppg and 10.6 rpg. Bronakowski also averaged 2.3 apg, 2.3 spg and shot 54 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from the three-point arc.

The Boonville boys basketball team closed out the season with one of its better records for this decade at 20-6 overall and 6-1 in the TCC.

Of course nobody had a better season than the New Franklin boys basketball team, who finished 27-2 overall.

Bishop led the Bulldogs at 18.6 ppg along with 7.8 rpg, 2.7 apg. He also shot 56 percent from the field, 33 percent from the three and 76.2 percent from the foul line. As for Perkins, the senior standout averaged 15.3 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 4.6 apg and 3.3 spg. He also shot 49 percent from the field, 39 percent from the arc and 65 percent from the foul line.

Other players joining Brownfield on the team are: Brooke Littrell of Green City, Bryn Wooldridge and Khloe Wyatt of Salisbury, Natalie Thomas of Community, Lexi Miller and Katelyn Hawkins of Macon, Tori Hamilton of Paris, Cady Pauley of Milan, Taegan Bartolacci of Cairo, Abbey Conrow of Fayette, Mary Billington of Moberly, Micah Cooley of Scotland County, Baylie Combs of Harrisburg and Kiera Holcer of Meadville.

Players heading the list along with Bronakowski, Bishop and Perkins are Colby Hale of Cairo, Guy Moran of Centralia, Hunter Shaw and Ryan Dabney of Milan, Jackson King of Salisbury, Trey Burton of Westran, Keegan Zdybel of Slater, Dominik Gannan of Meadville, Jacob Brooks of Sturgeon, Bryce Stark and Joshua Talton of Monroe City and Noah Copeland of Kirksville.