Like every high school baseball team in the state effected by the coronavirus (COVID-19), the New Franklin baseball team is taking it one day at a time in 2020.

With the Bulldogs season suspended until Wednesday, April 1, head coach Erich Gerding said prior to the stoppage of practice and games the team had a total of 16 players suited out for the upcoming season.

Of course if anything, the Bulldogs were excited to get back on the field after finishing the fall season with a record of 8-6.

New Franklin is scheduled to open the season at home on Thursday, April 2 against Glasgow.

Gerding said the goals this spring are to be a team, be the most excited to play, and be the best at doing your job.

“We also want to continue to develop and strength our defensive flexibility, which we thought turned into a real positive for us in the fall,” Gerding said. “Everyone must be committed to this team and accomplishing team goals, otherwise we need to do something else with our team. We must strive to consistently play heads up baseball one pitch at a time day in and day out.

“It’s time to turn potential into execution and execution into wins. This group is capable of improvement if they full commit every day to the mission they wish to accomplish, both individually and together, as one cohesive unit.”

The good news for the Bulldogs is that if and when they return to play this spring, New Franklin will have six players back that made the all-district team in some capacity in 2019 and five that were selected to the Central Activities Conference last fall.

That puts New Franklin ahead of the curve with so many back from last year. But even then, Gerding said the Bulldogs need to get better offensively by decreasing their strikeouts and getting better at hitting with runners on base. In addition, he said while the pitching and defense improve-it still needs to get better.

“Our team ERA needs to be about a run lower,” Gerding said. “We need to keep doing things the right way. We also need to commit to the goals we outlined after the fall season to get back to a district championship. We were close last spring but now we need to take another step.”

Gerding also knows that if the Bulldogs are going to make a run this spring, they will have to be solid on defense-especially up the middle. He said that will be key as always.

“We need consistency and leadership at these positions,” Gerding said. “If we can catch and throw behind whoever is pitching, we will be ok. Our ability to play a quality shortstop and have a rock behind the plate will be key factors in our success as well.”

Gerding also pointed out that most of the positions this spring will depend on who is pitching and/or hitting well at the moment. He said he likes to use players at all kinds of different spots in different situations. Almost everyone is, or at least should be, a utility player, he said.

To keep everybody fresh throughout the season, Gerding has penciled in nine different players that could throw at some point in 2020.

Senior Gavin Bishop returns as the primary pitcher for the Bulldogs after finishing 2-3 in the fall and 5-0 last spring with ERAs at 3.36 and 1.29, respectively.

Other players that will help out on the mound this season for the Bulldogs are seniors Andy Neal, Jackson Dorson and Crayton Gallatin, sophomores Caleb Hull, Sam Marshall and Zac Vollrath-Roth and freshmen Keaton Eads and Clayton Wilmsmeyer.

At catcher, senior Zac Held returns after hitting .323 in the fall. Backing him up at catcher are junior Tysen Dowell and sophomore Landon Belstle.

On the infield, senior Crayton Gallatin will play at first after hitting .439 in the fall. Other players mentioned at first are Dorson and Marshall. At second, Wilmsmeyer and Neal will split time with Hull.

As for the left side of the infield, Bishop will join Dowell and Wilmsmeyer at shortstop. Dowell was the everyday shortstop for the Bulldogs last fall and returns after hitting .302. Bishop batted .327 for the Bulldogs. Meanwhile, at third base, Gerding will look to Hull, Held and Bishop.

In the outfield, the Bulldogs return all three starters from the fall in junior Colten Collyott, Dorson and Eads. Collyott, the starting center fielder for New Franklin, returns after hitting .400. Eads also hit .400 in his first season as a starter, which was good enough to earn him all-conference honorable mention as a freshman.

Other players that will get a look in the outfield for the Bulldogs are Dowell, junior Austin Durbin, Marshall, Roth, sophomore Bret Thompson and freshman Owen Armentrout.

Gerding said the goal right now is to be 1-0 after the first game. After that, he said, the focus will shift to the next opponent and so on.

“If we want to be successful, we must live in the moment and focus intensely on the process, not dwelling on the past or thinking about the future,” Gerding said. “We must play one pitch at a time like each one might be our last. Overall, I like what I think this team can be, but only if we all individually work our best to make this a good team.”