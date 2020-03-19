Area high schools have hit the pause button when it comes to spring sports for the 2020 season.

Although the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) has suspended spring sports for the time being, the spring sports championships have not been canceled.

MSHSAA Executive Director Dr. Kerwin Urhahn said if the state association is able to maintain locations for hosting the championship series, and schools are wishing to participate in the post season, they will conduct championships. “We are not canceling any spring sports at this time,” Urhahn said.

Urhahn said the MSHSAA office will stay in communication with state and local officials to help determine the possibility of holding the championships. However if it determined that a school are closing for a period of time due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), no practices or games should occur during that time. If a school is still in session, then it is the local school’s decision on practices and games.

As of Wednesday, March 18, Boonville, New Franklin, Pilot Grove, Bunceton and Prairie Home have all suspended their spring season until further notice.

Boonville’s last practice in all five sports was Tuesday, March 17. That means until re-evaluation on April 2-3 by the Boonville R-I School District, teams will not be able to practice in any sport until April 6.

Boonville Athletic Director Chris Shikles said this it just surreal.

“This is just unchartered territory for any administrator,” Shikles said. “This going well beyond snow days. We’ve had sick days, where the school had to be closed because of so many kids having the flu, but this goes well beyond that when you are talking about shutdown of almost 3-4 weeks and then trying to figure out when we get back how to start again. That’s going to be the real challenge.”

Scheduling could also be a challenge for area athletic directors.

Shikles said the athletic directors in the Tri-County Conference will get back together and basically rebuild the schedule and it could be a modified schedule.

“Obviously, conference games will be a priority,” Shikles said. “We have to get our conference games in prior to the postseason and districts starting. Right now the plan is to pick up right where it is when we return. However, we’ve also talked about weekend games and doubleheaders. We’re going to have to get creative when we get back to get all the games in. We’re not going to get in the maximum number of baseball, soccer matches or golf tournaments, but we’ll hit the ground running and get a four week season and then the district tournaments will start.”

Another determining factor that has left athletic directors in a pickle is that not all athletes have the required 14 practices in in order to be able to play.

MSHSAA requires all athletes to have 14 practices in before competing in a sport.

Shikles said the first few days once they get back will be used to get those 14 practices in before they compete.

New Franklin Athletic Director Ross Dowell said he gets it. “It’s just different,” Dowell said. “However, this time of the year is a little more down. I think MSHSAA has covered their tracks well. We’ve had a little panic in parents, but they have to remember that it’s not something we can control. We just have to make do. I don’t want anybody to get sick. The young kids will be ok. My concern is them taking it home to their grandparents.”

Dowell said the New Franklin School District will be closed through March 31 with students returning to class on Wednesday, April 1. However at that time, New Franklin Superintendent Brian Cordel said the situation will be re-evaluated and a decision as to whether that cancellation time is adequately or more days need to be added.

Dowell said the suspension of spring sports, including other activities, involves a little over 100 students.

But it’s not just the high schools that have been hit hard by COVID-19. Universities and junior college all across the United States have already canceled spring sports for the 2020 season.

So far the National Basketball Association (NBA), National Hockey League (NHL) and Major League Baseball (MLB) have all suspended or canceled their season. The NCAA Basketball Tournament-known as March Madness-has also been canceled.

Pilot Grove C-4 School District shut its doors on Thursday, March 19 and will remain closed through April 3.

Pilot Grove Superintendent Ashley Groepper said the current plan is that students will return to classes on Monday, April 6.

Pilot Grove Athletic Director Derek Skaggs said once the student-athletes return, it will be everyone cramming schedules together to get two months in during a one month time.

“Our athletes are ready for return to play under MSHSAA by-laws,” Skaggs said. “However, it’s an hour by hour response to changes and what other school districts due as well. There are not any controllable variables at this time for us to make long term decisions.”

Bunceton Athletic Director Brian Emde said the tentative date to return is April 13 so everything prior to that is canceled.

“Looking at the first contest in softball will be April 15 against Windsor, and for track on April 16,” Emde said.

Prairie Home Superintendent Michelle Rex said all activities as of Wednesday, March 18 will be closed through April 3.

“We’ll look at it again on April 3 and make a decision but right now we are planning coming back on April 6,” Rex said.