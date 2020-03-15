For Boonville wrestlers Peyton Hahn and Gaige Offineer, the 2019-20 season was a confidence boost to say the least after qualifying for the state tournament back in February.

With Hahn qualifying for his second state tournament, where he finished third in the 220 pound weight class, Offineer made it to the second day of the tournament in the 285 pound weight class.

Both wrestlers will return next season for the Pirates under head coach Justin Hahn.

Hahn and Offineer were also recently selected to the first team in the Tri-County Conference.

While the Pirates slipped to 6-15 overall and 1-5 in the TCC, Justin Hahn said the Tri- County continued to be a great wrestling conference this year.

“Osage won the conference followed by Versailles and then Blair Oaks,” Hahn said. “Coming into the season Versailles was the reining champ, winning the past three seasons. Osage placed fifth in the state tournament and was one place away from a team trophy. The Tri-County had two state champions and several state medalists. California is trying to add to add wrestling and I look for that to happen in the near future. California is the only team in the conference without wrestling and would give us an eighth wrestling team in the conference. Also, I look for the Tri-County to add girls wrestling as a conference sport as it continuous to grow.”

As for Hahn, the sophomore grappler finished 43-5 overall with 34 takedowns, 23 falls, 20 escapes, 13 reversals, 11 two-point nearfalls, 10 decisions, five three-point nearfalls and one major decision.

Offineer, meanwhile, closed out the season at 30-18 overall with 25 takedowns, 16 escapes, 15 falls, five decisions and two reversals.

Hahn said Peyton had a great sophomore season.

“Peyton worked hard in the off season and had a goal of winning state this year,” Hahn said. “He came up just short of his goal taking third at state with only one loss at the state tournament. Four of Peyton's five losses were to state champs or state finalist. He wrestled the state champ to a 5-4 decision in the district tournament and did some good things. Along with Gaige, Peyton was one of our anchors in dual meets and it is nice to have those two at the end of your lineup. He only had two losses in regular season duals. He placed first in the Pleasant Hill tournament, first in the Owensville tournament, second in the Hickman tournament, third in districts, and third in the state tournament. He scored 194 team points in competitions, which was the highest on the team. Peyton also made academic all-state placing in the top six in the state tournament and having a GPA over 3.5. He will continue to work hard in the off season and has high goals for next year.”

As for Offineer, Hahn said he was excited about Gaige coming into the season.

“He spent last year training behind Dalton Williams and I knew he was strong,” Hahn said. “Gaige was one of our hardest workers in the room this year and we spent a lot of time on positioning. He was one of our anchors in dual meets and had some big wins. It is nice to know you have a kid at the end of a dual that can get you a win. Gaige placed second in the Owensville tournament, fourth in districts, and won a match at state. He was undefeated in conference duals and scored 124 team points in competition second best on the team. I look for Gaige to be one of the leaders in the room coming back for his senior year. We expect for him to build off last year and have a great season next year.”

As for the season as a whole, Hahn said he was very happy with this year’s season.

“We added girls wrestling and the girls that wrestled made history being on the first girls team,” Hahn said. “Our girls have started a foundation for future girl wrestlers in Boonville. Our boys did some good things with three state qualifiers, a state medalist, and a 235-197 match record. We lost close duels with Blair Oaks and Versailles and we had a winning record in individual matches overall. It was my first season coaching high school and I am grateful to Coach Newham for everything he has done for me and taught me. I also want to thank Coach Stock for all his help and everything he has done for wrestling. Moving into next year, I will be the head coach and plan to put a priority on recruiting. I also have a busy off season schedule with open mats, off season practices, and camps for youth and high school kids. We are returning all but one starter and look to be better next year.”

While Hahn led the team in wins, two-point nearfalls, falls and decisions, sophomore wrestler Travis Dell also finished at the top in several categories with most takedowns with 39, most escapes 26 and most reversals with 19. He also tied Hahn with 23 falls. Senior Dakota Rapp, meanwhile, tied Brayden McFarland for most three-point nearfalls with 10. McFarland also tied Brayden Gamel with one technical fall, while Caleb Martin led the team in major decisions with two.