If and when the spring season begins, the Boonville Pirates baseball team-like many schools in the area-learned where they will be headed for their district tournaments.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA)released the district assignments for the spring season on Friday.

The Boonville Pirates baseball team will compete in the Class 4 District 9 Tournament along with Capital City, Kirksville, Marshall, Moberly and Southern Boone.

The site for the district tournament has yet to be determined.

Boonville Pirates baseball coach Adam Arnette said he thinks the district will be a competitive district overall. "It’s probably not that big of a change from last year,"Arnette said. "I think one or two teams switched around. Capital City was added and Helias dropped out. We just have to come out and compete during the season and hopefully get a high seed and put us in good shape for the district."

The Boonville Pirates golf team will compete in the Class 3 District 4 Tournament along with Fulton, Hannibal, Kirksville, Lutheran St. Charles, Mexico, Moberly, St. Charles West, St. Dominic and Warrenton.

In girls soccer, the Boonville Lady Pirates soccer team will compete in the Class 2 District 10 Tournament along with Marshall, Odessa and Pleasant Hill-which is the same teams from the spring of 2019.

In tennis, the Boonville Pirates tennis team will compete in the Class 1 District 7 Tournament along with Columbia Independent, Father Tolton, Kirksville, Marshall and Moberly.

Meanwhile, in track and field, the Boonville Pirates and Lady Pirates track teams will compete in the Class 3 District 4 Track Meet at Centralia High School along with Blair Oaks, California, Centralia, Father Tolton, Fatima, Hallsville, Hermann, Macon, Missouri Military Academy, Montgomery County, North Callaway and Southern Boone.

In Class 1 baseball, New Franklin, Pilot Grove and Prairie Home will compete in the District 9 Tournament along with Jamestown, Otterville and St. Elizabeth.

Meanwhile, in Class 1 softball, Bunceton/with Prairie Home will compete in the District 15 Tournament along with Green Ridge, La Monte, Otterville, Sedalia Sacred Heart, Smithton, Sweet Springs and Tipton.