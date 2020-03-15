Twillman Field
Saturday, March 21
Boonville vs. Capital City, 10 a.m.
Capital City vs. Fatima, 12
Boonville vs. Fatima, 2
Show-Me
Showdown I
JQH Arena
Springfield
Thursday, March 12
BOYS
Class 1
Dora 82, Jefferson (Conception) 66
St. Elizabeth 67, Golden City 58
Friday, March 13
JQHArena
1st place-Dora 59, St. Elizabeth 49
JQH Arena
Springfield
Thursday, March 12
GIRLS
Class 1
South Nodaway 43, South Iron 34
Walnut Grove 52, Community R-6 47
Friday, March 13
JQH Arena
1st place-Walnut Grove 52, South Nodaway 41
Hammons Student Center
Springfield
Thursday, March 12
BOYS
Class 2
Skyline 70, Oran 51
Hartville 71, Milan 37
Saturday, March 14
JQHArena
1st place-Harville 69, Skyline 40
Hammons Student Center
Springfield
Thursday, March 12
GIRLS
Class 2
East Buchanan 66, Oran 37
Tipton 58, Blue Eye 43
Saturday, March 14
JQHArena
1st place-East Buchanan 62, Tipton 51
JQH Arena
Springfield
Friday, March 13
BOYS
Class 3
Charleston 51, Monroe City 49
Cardinal Ritter 68, Blair Oaks 54
Saturday, March 14
JQH Arena
1st place-Cardinal Ritter 88, Charleston 32
JQHArena
Springfield
Thursday, March 12
GIRLS
Class 3
Licking 43, Macon 33
Strafford 67, Whitfield 49
Saturday, March 14
JQHArena
1st place-Strafford 65, Licking 62
Late signups accepted in Rookie, JBR
Late signups will be accepted in Rookie League and Junior Babe Ruth until Sunday, April 5.
However, all baseball players in both leagues can still signup on Saturday, March 21 at Harley park after 10 a.m.
Babe Ruth Rookie League is a co-ed machine pitch instructional league for 5-8-year-olds. Players cannot be 9 years old before May 1st, 2020.
Signup fee is $50.00 with accident and liability insurance.
Boonville Junior League is for players 13-15-year olds. Players cannot be 16 before May 1st, 2020.
Signup fee is $75.00 with accident and liability Insurance
All players must signup and pay their fees even if they were on a team last year.
For more information, call Mel Linhart at 882-5805-night, 882-2345-day 660-537-0913-cell; Randy Ray 660-537-5788; or Mark Waibel at 660-537-3174.