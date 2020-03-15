Chris Bowie @BDNBowie

Sunday

Mar 15, 2020 at 2:09 PM


Twillman Field


Saturday, March 21


Boonville vs. Capital City, 10 a.m.


Capital City vs. Fatima, 12


Boonville vs. Fatima, 2


Show-Me


Showdown I


JQH Arena


Springfield


Thursday, March 12


BOYS


Class 1


Dora 82, Jefferson (Conception) 66


St. Elizabeth 67, Golden City 58


Friday, March 13


JQHArena


1st place-Dora 59, St. Elizabeth 49


JQH Arena


Springfield


Thursday, March 12


GIRLS


Class 1


South Nodaway 43, South Iron 34


Walnut Grove 52, Community R-6 47


Friday, March 13


JQH Arena


1st place-Walnut Grove 52, South Nodaway 41


Hammons Student Center


Springfield


Thursday, March 12


BOYS


Class 2


Skyline 70, Oran 51


Hartville 71, Milan 37


Saturday, March 14


JQHArena


1st place-Harville 69, Skyline 40


Hammons Student Center


Springfield


Thursday, March 12


GIRLS


Class 2


East Buchanan 66, Oran 37


Tipton 58, Blue Eye 43


Saturday, March 14


JQHArena


1st place-East Buchanan 62, Tipton 51


JQH Arena


Springfield


Friday, March 13


BOYS


Class 3


Charleston 51, Monroe City 49


Cardinal Ritter 68, Blair Oaks 54


Saturday, March 14


JQH Arena


1st place-Cardinal Ritter 88, Charleston 32


JQHArena


Springfield


Thursday, March 12


GIRLS


Class 3


Licking 43, Macon 33


Strafford 67, Whitfield 49


Saturday, March 14


JQHArena


1st place-Strafford 65, Licking 62


Late signups accepted in Rookie, JBR


Late signups will be accepted in Rookie League and Junior Babe Ruth until Sunday, April 5.


However, all baseball players in both leagues can still signup on Saturday, March 21 at Harley park after 10 a.m.


Babe Ruth Rookie League is a co-ed machine pitch instructional league for 5-8-year-olds. Players cannot be 9 years old before May 1st, 2020.


Signup fee is $50.00 with accident and liability insurance.


Boonville Junior League is for players 13-15-year olds. Players cannot be 16 before May 1st, 2020.


Signup fee is $75.00 with accident and liability Insurance


All players must signup and pay their fees even if they were on a team last year.


For more information, call Mel Linhart at 882-5805-night, 882-2345-day 660-537-0913-cell; Randy Ray 660-537-5788; or Mark Waibel at 660-537-3174.