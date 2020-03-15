Twillman Field

Saturday, March 21

Boonville vs. Capital City, 10 a.m.

Capital City vs. Fatima, 12

Boonville vs. Fatima, 2

Show-Me

Showdown I

JQH Arena

Springfield

Thursday, March 12

BOYS

Class 1

Dora 82, Jefferson (Conception) 66

St. Elizabeth 67, Golden City 58

Friday, March 13

JQHArena

1st place-Dora 59, St. Elizabeth 49

JQH Arena

Springfield

Thursday, March 12

GIRLS

Class 1

South Nodaway 43, South Iron 34

Walnut Grove 52, Community R-6 47

Friday, March 13

JQH Arena

1st place-Walnut Grove 52, South Nodaway 41

Hammons Student Center

Springfield

Thursday, March 12

BOYS

Class 2

Skyline 70, Oran 51

Hartville 71, Milan 37

Saturday, March 14

JQHArena

1st place-Harville 69, Skyline 40

Hammons Student Center

Springfield

Thursday, March 12

GIRLS

Class 2

East Buchanan 66, Oran 37

Tipton 58, Blue Eye 43

Saturday, March 14

JQHArena

1st place-East Buchanan 62, Tipton 51

JQH Arena

Springfield

Friday, March 13

BOYS

Class 3

Charleston 51, Monroe City 49

Cardinal Ritter 68, Blair Oaks 54

Saturday, March 14

JQH Arena

1st place-Cardinal Ritter 88, Charleston 32

JQHArena

Springfield

Thursday, March 12

GIRLS

Class 3

Licking 43, Macon 33

Strafford 67, Whitfield 49

Saturday, March 14

JQHArena

1st place-Strafford 65, Licking 62

Late signups accepted in Rookie, JBR

Late signups will be accepted in Rookie League and Junior Babe Ruth until Sunday, April 5.

However, all baseball players in both leagues can still signup on Saturday, March 21 at Harley park after 10 a.m.

Babe Ruth Rookie League is a co-ed machine pitch instructional league for 5-8-year-olds. Players cannot be 9 years old before May 1st, 2020.

Signup fee is $50.00 with accident and liability insurance.

Boonville Junior League is for players 13-15-year olds. Players cannot be 16 before May 1st, 2020.

Signup fee is $75.00 with accident and liability Insurance

All players must signup and pay their fees even if they were on a team last year.

For more information, call Mel Linhart at 882-5805-night, 882-2345-day 660-537-0913-cell; Randy Ray 660-537-5788; or Mark Waibel at 660-537-3174.