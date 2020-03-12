The Southeastern Conference on Thursday morning announced the cancellation of the remainder of its men’s basketball tournament in Nashville.

Four second-round games were scheduled to be played Thursday at Bridgestone Arena, including Missouri’s matchup against Texas A&M. The weekend was to conclude with the championship Sunday afternoon.

The move was based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the novel coronavirus.

"We understand that this decision will be disappointing to our student-athletes and coaches who have been preparing all season to compete in this event as well as viewers at home," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday in a statement. "While this was not an easy decision, the health and well-being of our entire SEC community is of paramount importance."

Kentucky, the regular-season champion, will be awarded the SEC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The mass cancellations place the onus on the main men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments, which remain scheduled to begin next Tuesday.

The NCAA announced Wednesday that national tournament games would proceed as planned with spectators limited to “essential staff and limited family.”

The SEC, which began its league tourney Wednesday, was not the only conference to end its championship event after it already started, joining the Big Ten, American, Atlantic-10, Colonial, Conference USA and WAC.

All University of Missouri athletic events in Columbia and at campuses across the SEC will be held without fans in attendance through at least March 30, the league announced Wednesday night.

The conference also said Wednesday that all SEC championships would operate under similar attendance restrictions starting Thursday.

The conference said the league office and member schools would reevaluate near the end of the month.

Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said Wednesday he supports the SEC and NCAA decision to temporarily limit spectators at events. Sterk said the university would provide additional information about the new policy in advance of upcoming home events.

The basketball schedule at Mizzou Arena is finished for the winter season. The Missouri softball and baseball teams are scheduled to play at home next week. At least four MU softball home games and four baseball home games will now be played without a crowd.

“We are dealing with a rapidly changing and very fluid situation, and the safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is paramount,” Sterk said Wednesday night. “At this time, Mizzou’s athletic teams are continuing to prepare for postseason and regular-season completion as scheduled. Daily team activities and practices will continue until further notice, and we continue to monitor developments.

“Decisions for team travel will be made on a case-by-case basis, but there are no changes to announce at this time. The athletics department takes direction from the university, which is in constant communication with the Boone County Health Department, state and national officials.”