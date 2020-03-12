The Ss. Peter & Paul girls sixth grade basketball team had one bad quarter and that proved to be the difference in the championship in the annual New Franklin 5th-6th Grade Tournament.

While losing to New Franklin 25-12 in the championship game, the Lady Warriors led the Bulldogs 9-8 at halftime but was outscored 17-3 in the final two periods.

“We came out very aggressive in the first half and had the lead, but we couldn’t stop the baseline drive in the second half,” said Ss. Peter & Paul coach Lori Rowlett. “We had a great season and I am very proud of how far the girls have come.”

Isabella Imhoff led the scoring attack in the game for Ss. Peter & Paul with nine of the team’s 12 points. Hillary James chipped in two points while Mabry Caton finished the game with one point.

Ss. Peter & Paul closed out the season at 9-2 overall.