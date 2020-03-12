With less than a week before the start of the 2020 season, the Boonville Pirates baseball team will have somewhat of a warm up to the season with a four team jamboree on Saturday, March 14 at Liberty park in Sedalia.

Although the jamboree doesn’t count toward the Pirates win-loss record, it will still allow second-year coach Adam Arnette a chance to evaluate his team before the season opener on Thursday, March 20 at Fulton.

With the first week of practice already come and gone, Arnette said roughly 39 kids participated during the first week but expected anywhere from 5-6 more kids to show up once the basketball season was over.

Last season, Boonville finished 17-9 overall and 7-0 in its first season in the Tri-County Conference.

The Pirates return the bulk of their lineup this season with six position players.

Arnette said the weather was great and it allowed them to get outside and on the field the first week.

“We split up into our position groups and tried to get as many reps as possible,” Arnette said. “We had a great first day and went through practice as efficiently as possible. We look to build on a great first day and continue to build up arm strength as we go. All three teams will be working together at the high school for the first couple of weeks to allow Twillman field time to get ready, but to also help us determine our depth chart at the beginning of the season.”

In the jamboree on Saturday, the Pirates will play a one hour scrimmage against all three teams (Oak Grove, Warsaw and Sedalia Smith-Cotton)

Boonville will face Oak Grove at 12:30 p.m., Warsaw at 2:30 p.m. and Sedalia Smith-Cotton at 4:30 p.m.

After the season opener at Fulton on March 20, Boonville will return for a doubleheader on Saturday, March 21 at Twillman field in Harley park.

Boonville Athletic Director Chris Shikles said the Pirates will play Capital City at 10 a.m. and Fatima at 2 p.m.

The Boonville Pirates tennis team will hit the hard courts two days later to open the 2020 season on Monday, March 23 at home against Osage.

With only two teams in the Tri-County Conference with tennis, the Pirates will play most of their regular season schedule against area teams.

Boonville tennis coach Stephanie Green said as of right now 25 student-athletes have suited out for the 2020 season.

Green said the boys are getting back into a regular routine of preparation with work on each type of strokes as well as some court movement. “We’ve done everything from warm up procedures, stroke progression and serve form,” Green said.

Boonville will participate in two tournaments this season-Pirates Open on April 18 and Osage Tournament on May 2.

The Boonville Pirates golf team will also be at home for the season opener on Monday, March 23 against Fulton and Blair Oaks at Hail Ridge Golf Course in Boonville.

Boonville Pirates golf coach Rob VanderLinden said seven golfers will make up the team this season-which consist of three returning seniors and four golfers new to the game.

“The veterans have been out playing and enjoying the nice temperatures,” VanderLinden said. “I have been working with the four rookies and trying to get them to the point where we are ready to play a few holes.”

The Boonville Pirates golf team will participate in six tournaments this spring-Boonville Masters on April 2, Father Tolton Tournament on April 13, Moberly Tournament on April 14, Sacred Heart Tournament on April 20, Tri-County Conference Tournament on April 29 and district tournament on May 4-6.

As for the Boonville boys and girls track teams, they will also hit the ground running on March 23 in the Mule Indoor Relays in Warrensburg.

Boonville boys track coach Ryan Lyons said approximately 29 athletes took part in the first week of practice but that number could increase once basketball season is over.

“The first day of practice we handed out gear and went over expectations for the season,” Lyons said. “We ended with a cool motivational video about what it takes to be successful in track and field. Then we went out to the football field, stretched and split up to do our workouts. Both groups ran 100 meter strides. My distance kids, which I will coach, worked on race-specific paces, race strategies and a mind set of success, and figure out which athletes are best suited for which races. We anticipate a season of excellence and continual improvement.”

Lady Pirates track team head coach Melissa Baker said 26 girls participated in the first week of practice but that there were a lot of new faces.

“We met as a team and went over goals, expectations for the track program,” Baker said. “We ran 18 100s on the football field. Over the next-two weeks I’m looking forward to seeing what strengths these girls have and where they will best fit into our track and field program. With 19 events, there is something for everyone, so we have to focus on getting in track shape so they can be successful in their individual events.”

Boonville will host two meets this season. The first meet-the Jack McCush Relays-will be held on April 17. Boonville will also be the host school for the Tri-County Conference meet on May 7.

Last but not least, the Boonville girls soccer team will open the season on the road against Columbia Hickman on Tuesday, March 24.

Boonville soccer coach Kaz Hazell said 28 girls participated the first week of practice.

Hazell said she covered the basic fundamentals since there were a lot of new kids to the game.

“We as a coaching staff are extremely excited for the numbers we have and look forward to seeing the progress they make over the next couple weeks,” Hazell said. “Our plans are to work on the basic fundamentals of the game and will be playing full field as much as possible before our first game. However, the first day was excellent. The returning players brought high energy and it spread throughout the group. The seniors are good leaders for the newcomers this season.”

After the match against Hickman, Boonville will be on the road again on March 26 against Stover before returning home on March 31 against Southern Boone.