The 2019-20 season was a season to remember for the Boonville Pirates and Lady Pirates basketball teams.

Not only did both Boonville teams eclipse the 20 win mark for the season, the Lady Pirates also captured their first ever Tri-County Conference title in only its second season with a perfect mark of 7-0. As for the Boonville boys, they finished second only to Blair Oaks with a record of 6-1.

In all, the Boonville boys and girls placed six players on either the first, second or honorable-mention teams for the 2019-20 season.

Boonville sophomore Addison Brownfield was the Most Outstanding Player in the TCC for the girls while Jaryt Hunziker and assistant coach Paul Moore was the Head Coach/Staff of the Year.

Junior Kourtney Kendrick was also a first-team selection while Jodie Bass (junior) was named to the second team, and Sophi Waibel (junior) to the honorable-mention team.

For the Boonville boys, junior Charlie Bronakowski was the only first team selection for the Pirates while sophomore D.J. Wesolak was a second team pick.

Eric Northweather of Blair Oaks was the Most Outstanding Player, while Ryan Frick of Blair Oaks was the Head Coach/Staff of the Year.

In the final-team standings for the girls, Southern Boone, California and Blair Oaks all tied for second at 5-2, followed by Hallsville at 3-4, Osage at 2-5, Eldon at 1-6 and Versailles at 0-7. Meanwhile, for the boys, Blair Oaks finished a perfect 7-0. Boonville was all alone in second place at 6-1, followed by Southern Boone at 5-2, Osage and Hallsville each at 3-4, Versailles at 2-5 and Eldon and California at 1-6.

Boonville also had a total of six players selected to the Class 4 District 10 All-District Team.

Brownfield was the District Player of the year along with Marcus Anthony of Helias.

Helias girls coach Allan Lepper and Helias boys coach Joe Rothweiler were the District Coaches of the Year.

Joining Brownfield on the girls team from Boonville were Kendrick and Bass. Bronakowski, Wesolak and sophomore Tyson Franklin were the all-district selections for the Boonville boys.

Boonville Lady Pirates basketball coach Jaryt Hunziker said the TCC was a very competitive conference this year with the likes of California, Southern Boone, Hallsville and Blair Oaks pushing every night to be on top.

“We knew we would have to play as close to perfect game on both ends of the court to win every night,” Hunziker said. “Throughout the season California and Southern Boone were highly ranked in Class 3 so for us to go 7-0 in the regular season was a great accomplishment after finishing second last year at 6-1. This conference has great players with the majority of them either being sophomores or juniors so the TCC will be very tough again next season.”

Brownfield, a two-year starter for the Lady Pirates, finished the season with 15.5 ppg along with 4.2 rpg, 3.6 spg and 3.6 apg. Brownfield also shot 51 percent from the field, 43 percent from the three-point line and 79 percent from the foul line.

Hunziker said Brownfield continues to find areas of her game to constantly improve on.

“This year I felt that she was just more consistent when it came to her shooting,” Hunziker said. “With her ability to get to the basket, teams would have to decide how they were going to defend her knowing she would take advantage of what they gave her. Addi is also a great defender as well as doing a great job of rebounding, getting deflections/steals but also putting pressure on opposing teams.

“Addi broke the school free throw percentage record this season set by Paige Renfrow in 2016 (77%) by shooting 79% behind the charity stripe. I know being named TCC MVP will only motivate Addi even more for next season.”

Kendrick also earned her stripes in her second season as a Lady Pirates while averaging 11.4 ppg along with 6.3 rpg, 3.4 apg and 2.8 spg. Kendrick also shot 44 percent from the field, 29 percent from the arc and 54 percent from the foul line.

“I always have people come up to me letting me know that they really enjoy watching Kourtney play the game because of the impact she has on both sides of the floor,” Hunziker said. “Kourtney is usually involved in almost every play by getting a huge rebound, making a key assist, attacking the rim, hitting a big shot, defending any player on the court, etc-she just does a little of everything that helps make us successful.

“Kourtney puts in countless hours in the off-season working on her game to get her at the level she is at today. We all look forward to watching her for one more year taking her game to another level next season in the blue and white.”

Like Kendrick, Bass also has another year left to make her mark on the program.

Of course the 2019-20 season was a good year as well for Bass, who averaged 15.0 ppg, 2.9 spg, 2.0 rpg and 2.0 apg. Bass also 48 percent from the field, 28 percent from the three and 62 percent from the line.

“Jodie was one of the most improved players on the team this year even though she has been a huge contributor the last 2 seasons,” Hunziker said. “Jodie loves to use her quickness when out in transition but it was her skills in the half court which I felt was the difference this year. Jodie has the ability to get to the basket off the dribble but also have those games where she knocks down multiple outside shots.

“Her aggressiveness on defense has greatly improved with her ability to anticipate passes which usually lead to her getting a steal and then get out in transition. Off the court, Jodie dedicated many hours to getting stronger and quicker which definitely carried over onto the court helping her become a tougher player to handle for the opposition.”

Last but not least, Waibel returns as well for the Lady Pirates in 2019-20 to form what could be one of the most imposing backcourts in the area while averaging 9.2 ppg along with 2.9 spg, 2.3 rpg and 1.4 apg. Waibel also shot 40 percent from the field, 34 percent from the arc and 66 percent from the foul line.

“Sophi had a very productive year and is one of our best outside shooters on the team,” Hunziker said. “Teams usually focus on stopping a couple of our other players which Sophi benefits from and takes advantage of by getting open looks.

“She has also improved on getting to the basket off the dribble as a way to counter her ability to shoot from the perimeter. Defensively, Sophi uses her quickness and length to cause opposing players problems in both our presses and half court defenses.”

The Boonville Pirates basketball team also had a banner season under first-year coach Mark Anderson by hitting the 20-win mark for the first time since 1999-2000.

The good news, much like the girls team, is that everybody returns for the Pirates in 2020-21.

One such player that will have a major impact on the team next season is 6-5 junior Charlie Bronakowski. A first-team all-conference selection, Bronakowski led Boonville in points per game at 16.5 along with rebounds at 10.3, assists at 2.3, steals at 2.2 and three-point shooting at 35.6.

Anderson said this is the second straight year in which Bronakowski has averaged a double-double.

“Charlie is a tremendous player and a great leader for us,” Anderson said. “He was voted as a team captain by his teammates, and he is an extremely versatile player. He’s a very tough match-up for opponents because he can play both on the perimeter and also inside. On the defensive side, he’s also flexible enough to guard almost any position on the floor. Charlie shot 54.4% from the field this year, and he shot 36.5% from the 3-point line. To tell you what a complete player he is and how important he is to our team, he led us in points, rebounds, assists, 3-point percentage, steals, blocks, and deflections.”

Wesolak also returns for the Pirates after averaging 9.9 ppg along with 5.5 rpg, 2.2 apg and 1.0 spg. Wesolak also shot 50 percent from the field, 23.3 percent from the arc and 58.5 percent from the foul line.

Anderson said Wesolak had a fantastic season.

“Like all of our bigs this year, D.J. has the ability to play both on the inside and on the outside, which makes him a really difficult match-up and which gives him the flexibility to guard multiple positions on the floor,” Anderson said. “He hit several big-time shots for us this season, including a game-winning three-pointer in the opening round of the Southern Boone Tournament. He has improved his ballhandling and his perimeter shooting, which makes him a really valuable player for us, especially because of his size.”

As for Franklin, who also has two years left to make his mark on the program, the sophomore standout closed out the 2019-20 season averaging 9.3 ppg along with 2.7 rpg, 1.4 spg and 1.0 apg. Franklin also shot 52.2 percent from the field, 28.4 percent from the three and 53.8 percent from the foul line.

Anderson said Franklin had a breakout season, especially after Christmas in the second half of the season.

“He’s an incredible athlete who’s just starting to reach his potential, which could be very, very high,” Anderson said. “He hit some big shots for us this season, and he is a fiercely competitive player who went hard in practice every day. Tyson had to adjust to the role of being our primary ballhandler in the second-half of the season, and he did a terrific job of filling that role. Tyson has a chance to blossom next year into a really good player, and I think he’s dedicated enough to do just that.”