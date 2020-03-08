JQH Arena
Springfield
Thursday, March 12
BOYS
Class 1
Dora 30-2 vs. Jefferson (Conception) 28-2, 6:50 p.m.
Golden City 27-2 vs. St. Elizabeth 24-5, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, March 13
JQH Arena
3rd place, 12:50 p.m.
1st place, 4:30 p.m.
JQH Arena
Springfield
Thursday, March 12
GIRLS
Class 1
South Iron 25-4 vs. South Nodaway with Jefferson (Conception) 27-3, 3:30 p.m.
Walnut Grove 26-5 vs. Community R-6 28-1, 5:10 p.m.
Friday, March 13
Hammons Student Center
3rd place, 11 a.m.
JQH Arena
1st place, 2:40 p.m.
Hammons Student Center
Springfield
Thursday, March 12
BOYS
Class 2
Oran 26-5 vs. Skyline 29-2, 6:20 p.m.
Milan 25-3 vs. Hartville 29-2, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday, March 14
JQH Arena
3rd place, 12:50 p.m.
1st place, 8:10 p.m.
Hammons Student Center
Springfield
Thursday, March 12
GIRLS
Class 2
Oran 25-5 vs. East Buchanan 27-3, 2:40 p.m.
Tipton 25-5 vs. Blue Eye 27-4, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 14
JQH Arena
3rd place, 11 a.m.
1st place, 6:20 p.m.
JQH Arena
Springfield
Friday, March 13
BOYS
Class 3
Charleston 27-4 vs. Monroe City 28-2, 6:20 p.m.
Cardinal Ritter 23-6 vs. Blair Oaks 28-2, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday, March 14
Hammons Student Center
3rd place, 11 a.m.
JQH Arena
1st place, 4:30 p.m.
JQH Arena
Springfield
Thursday, March 12
GIRLS
Class 3
Licking 24-6 vs. Macon 24-4, 11 a.m.
Whitfield 26-5 vs. Strafford 28-3, 12:50 p.m.
Saturday, March 14
Hammons Student Center
3rd place, 12:50 p.m.
JQH Arena
1st place, 2:40 p.m.
Babe Ruth softball signups will be accepted thru March 28
Boonville Babe Ruth Commissioner Kathy Howard said players who were unable to sign up for Boonville Babe Ruth Softball should sign up online at http://boonvillesoftballbaberuthsoftball.website.sportssignup.com/ or they may follow the link on the Boonville Babe Ruth Softball Facebook page.
Sign ups will be accepted until tryouts on March 28th. As always, they may contact Howard for further information.
Sports
Calendar
Friday, March 13
Class 1 third and championship games, TBA.
Class 2-3 semifinals, TBA.
Saturday, March 14
Class 4 boys and girls quarterfinals, TBA.
Boonville baseball in Jamboree at Liberty Park in Sedalia, TBA.
Class 2-3 third and championship games, TBA.
Friday, March 20
Boonville baseball at Fulton, 5 p.m.
Saturday, March 21
Fatima/Capital City vs. Boonville baseball, 10 a.m.