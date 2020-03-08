Boonville sophomore Addison Brownfield and Blair Oaks senior Eric Northweather were selected as Most Outstanding Players in the Tri-County Conference for the 2019-20 season.

The Lady Pirates captured the conference title in only their second year in the league at 7-0. As for the Blair Oaks boys, they too, won the conference championship unbeaten in seven games.

In only her second year as a starter for Boonville, Brownfield finished the season averaging 15.5 ppg along with 4.2 rpg, 3.6 spg and 3.6 apg. She also shot 51 percent from the field, 43 percent from the three-point arc and 79 percent from the foul line.

Boonville junior Kourtney Kendrick was also a first-team selection for the Lady Pirates while Jodie Bass was a second-team pick and Sophi Waibel honorable-mention all-conference selection.

For the Boonville boys, junior Charlie Bronakowski was selected to the first team while sophomore D.J. Wesolak was named to the second team.

Boonville coach Jaryt Hunziker was selected as the Girls Head Coach of the Year in the TCC. Ryan Fick of Blair Oaks was the Boys Head Coach of the Year in the conference.

Southern Boone, California and Blair Oaks girls all tied for second in the TCC at 5-2, followed by Hallsville at 3-4, Osage at 2-5, Eldon at 1-6 and Versailles at 0-7.

The Boonville boys placed second in the TCC, with their only loss coming to the Falcons. Southern Boone finished second at 5-2, followed by Osage and Hallsville each at 3-4, Versailles 2-5 and Eldon and California at 1-6.

Other first team selections for the girls were Tristan Porter of California, Lexi Ussery and Gabbie Bruce of Southern Boone and Bailey Rissmiller of Blair Oaks.

Second team selections along with Bass were Sara Wolfe of Osage, Avery Oetting of Hallsville, Mallorie Fick of Blair Oaks, Paige Lamm of California and Trinity Schupp of Southern Boone.

Other players named to the honorable-mention team were Emily Leer of Hallsville, Haley Henderson of Eldon, Mariah Prince of Southern Boone, KaLynn Irey of California, Maris Ollison of Versailles and Trishelle Porter of California.

Joining Northweather and Bronakowski on the team for the boys were Luke Northweather of Blair Oaks, Coby Williams of Versailles, Rece Gilmore of Southern Boone and Clayton Cook of Hallsville.

Second team selections along with Wesolak were Logan Hall of Eldon, Quinn Kusgen of Blair Oaks, Dylan Long of Osage, Jalen George of Hallsville and Trevor Myers of California.

Nik Post and Tyson Smith of Southern Boone were the only players selected to the honorable mention team.