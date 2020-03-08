The Boonville Pirates baseball team will compete in a jamboree on Sat., March 14 at Liberty park in Sedalia.

Teams participating in the jamboree along with Boonville are Sedalia Smith-Cotton, Warsaw and Oak Grove.

There will be a one-hour time limit placed on each scrimmage. If three innings have not been played by the end of one hour, the scrimmage will end regardless of the number of innings played or the number of at-bats by each team.

The schedule for the jamboree is as follows:

Smith-Cotton vs. Warsaw, 11 a.m.

Oak Grove vs. Boonville, 12:30 p.m.

Smith-Cotton vs. Oak Grove, 1:30 p.m.

Warsaw vs. Boonville, 2:30 p.m.

Warsaw vs. Oak Grove, 3:30 p.m.

Smith-Cotton vs. Boonville, 4:30 p.m.

Note: Admission will be $4 for adults and $2 for students.

Class 4

Sectional

Pairings

GIRLS

Tuesday, March 10

North Dame (Cape Girardeau) 22-4 vs. Central (Park Hills) 22-5

Gateway 16-9 vs. Rockwood Summit 25-3

Nevada 23-4 vs. Grain Valley 19-7

Lincoln College Prep 16-9-1 vs. Kearney 26-1

Ladue Horton Watkins 22-4 vs. Vashon 15-9

Incarnate Word Academy 25-4 vs. Warrenton 16-8

Sullivan 24-2 vs. Helias 15-12

West Plains 27-1 vs. Carl Junction 26-0

BOYS

Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) 24-4 vs. Central (Park Hills) 21-7

St. Mary’s (St. Louis) 11-16 vs. Westminster Christian 23-4

Grandview 21-6 vs. Raytown South 23-3

Lincoln College Prep 16-10 vs. Lafayette (St. Joseph) 18-9

Ladie Horton Watkins 19-7 vs. Vashon 22-5

St. Dominic 17-10 vs. Kirksville 21-5

Rolla 12-16 vs. Helias 20-6

Logan-Rogersville 20-8 vs. Webb City 16-9

Class 5

Sectional

Pairings

GIRLS

Wednesday, March 11

Poplar Bluff 18-9 vs. Cor Jesu Academy 15-13

Marquette 17-9 vs. Kirkwood 22-4

Lee’s Summit West 18-7 vs. Blue Springs 22-5

Liberty 26-0 vs. Central (St. Joseph) 16-11

Hazelwood Central 18-9 vs. Parkway Central 16-11

Ft. Zumwalt West 14-13 vs. Troy Buchanan 18-10

Rock Bridge 20-5 vs. Ozark 22-6

Kickapoo 18-10 vs. Republic 19-9

BOYS

Wednesday, March 11

Jackson 11-16 vs. Mehlville 21-5

Marquette 15-13 vs. Chaminade College 19-6

Raymore-Peculiar 24-3 vs. Blue Springsw 16-10

Liberty 21-6 vs. Staley 21-6

Hazelwood Central 17-10 vs. Christian Brothers College 19-7

Ft. Zumwalt North 21-8 vs. Francis Howell 27-1

Rock Bridge 23-3 vs. Ozark 18-10

Kickapoo 18-9 vs. Joplin 21-5