There was a certain swagger in the step of the Battle boys basketball team as it headed into the locker room at halftime against Jefferson City.

The home student section was rocking as Battle led 28-20 at the break after trailing by two points at the end of the first quarter. The Spartans were two quarters away from a rematch with No. 8 Rock Bridge in the Class 5 District 9 championship.

Everything changed with senior Maricus Grant’s dunk in transition with 4:42 left in the first half. Grant’s defensive pressure created the steal and he glided to the basket for a one-handed flush. There was a moment when it looked like Jays senior Rayvon Webster would catch up to contest him, but Grant simply rose above the rim.

The dunk capped off a 10-2 Battle run to start the second quarter. The Spartans led by six and began to put their stranglehold on the game. Isaiah Johnson hit his second 3-pointer of the quarter with 1:48 left in the first half, followed by another triple from Cachao Gianquinto.

There were 6.6 seconds left when Grant raced down court in the final possession of the first half. His pass to Abdi Ibrahim led to the Spartans’ fourth 3 of the second quarter as time expired.

"That was on Maricus," Battle coach Brian Meny said. "Maricus with a great push. … Abdi hit that screen, we flared him over the top and he hit the 3."

Battle outscored Jefferson City 21-5 in the second quarter, and much to the Jays’ dismay, the Spartans’ hot shooting would only continue.

Battle hit 11 triples on the night en route to a 75-61 victory in the district semifinals.

The victory gives Battle a shot at its fourth straight district championship Friday night, this time on its home floor against crosstown rival Rock Bridge, a matchup the Spartans have never won since opening in 2013. Rock Bridge beat Battle 59-54 on Jan. 7.

"I’ve been wanting this — me personally and I know everybody else does too," Johnson said. "We’ve been wanting this for a long time."

The only thing keeping the Jays in the game in the first half Thursday was their ability to crash the offensive glass. Second-chance points saved Jefferson City from a double-digit deficit at halftime, but that changed in the second half.

Kaidyn Johnson cut the Spartans’ lead to seven midway through the third quarter. The Jays were outscoring Battle 12-5 at that point in the period, and the confidence the Spartans played with in the first half began to wane.

That’s when Meny learned the most about his team.

Four of Battle’s seven losses in the regular season came by five or fewer points. Meny felt like the lessons learned from those failures showed in the rest of the game.

The Spartans answered with an 11-0 run. It started with a 3 from Kylum Harper and ended with an easy layup from Johnson in transition with 1:47 left in the third.

"We got every loose ball in that 11-0 run," Meny said. "We also got every rebound."

Battle led 53-36 heading into the fourth quarter, and the Spartans made another buzzer-beating 3 to end the quarter, this time Gianquinto to Tristan Meny as time expired.

He would hit his next three 3s in the fourth quarter as Battle continued to build its lead.

"When I hit a couple in a row, Maricus knows just keep (passing the ball) until I miss again," said the younger Meny, who scored 14 points overall. "I just kept feeling it and shooting."

Johnson scored 19 points in the victory, while Gianquinto finished with 13.