The Boonville Pirates basketball team moved one step closer to the championship in the Class 4 District 10 Tournament Tuesday night after beating the Marshall Owls 69-40.

The Pirates improved to 20-5 on the season.

Boonville Pirates basketball coach Mark Anderson said his team had a solid win over Marshall.

“We played really well in the first half,” Anderson said. “We were a little sluggish coming out of halftime, and Marshall cut the lead to 39-22 with about 4:30 to go in the third quarter. But we regrouped and pushed our lead back out to 25 at the end of the third quarter.”

The Pirates never trailed in the game against Marshall and led 13-5 after one, 35-11 at the half and 50-25 after three quarters of play. Boonville also held a 19-15 advantage in the final period.

Anderson said the press generated some offense early in the game.

“We also did some good things offensively throughout the game,” Anderson said. “Marshall played primarily 2-3 zone, and I thought we did a pretty good job of attacking their zone and getting pretty good shots on most of our possessions. I also thought we did a great job defensively, especially in the first half. You’re always nervous when you haven’t played for over a week as you enter district play, but we came out with energy early and I thought we really played hard tonight. It was also nice to see a very balanced scoring attack, with five different guys scoring eight points or more.”

D.J. Wesolak led 10 players in scoring for Boonville with 16 points along with 12 rebounds, two steals and two assists.

Kayle Rice finished the game with nine points and four rebounds off the bench while Tyson Franklin added eight points, four steals, two assists and one rebound, Luke Green eight points, two assists, one rebound and one steal, Charlie Bronakowski eight points, four rebounds and one assist, Lane West five points, four rebounds and two assists, Jackson Johns four points, five rebounds and one assist, DaWan Lomax four points and one steal, Nick Ferrari four points, Andrew Wiser three points, Sam Esser with three assists, one rebound and one steal and Colby Caton with one rebound.

The Pirates also had a big night shooting the ball by hitting 28 of 56 shots from the field for 50 percent and 9 of 11 from the foul line for 82 percent.

For Marshall, Brayden Bersano had 13 points.