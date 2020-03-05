The Ss. Peter & Paul boys and girls sixth grade basketball team had a great start Monday night in the opening round of the New Franklin 5th-6th Grade Tournament.

While the Lady Warriors defeated Sedalia by a score of 21-8, the Ss. Peter & Paul boys won in a little closer game against Marshall 25-23.

The Ss. Peter & Paul girls, improving to 8-1 on the season, outscored Sedalia in all four quarters and led 5-0 after one, 13-3 at the half and 19-8 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, the Lady Warriors outscored Sedalia 2-0.

Isabella Imhoff had the game-high for Ss. Peter & Paul with eight points. Lauren Thompson, Hillary James and Mabry Caton each chipped in four points while Ellise Kirchner added one.

Sedalia was led by Gabby Quinones with five points.

As for the Ss. Peter & Paul boys, they led Marshall 7-2 after one and 15-3 at the half. However, in the second half, Marshall outscored the Warriors 20-10 to cut the lead back to two.

Clayton Schuster led the Warriors, 7-1 on the season, with 10 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

Brayden Viertel finished the game with nine points and one steal while Wade Frederick added four points, two rebounds and two steals, Cash Leonard two points and one rebound, Lucas Schuster seven rebounds, Grayson Esser two rebounds and one steal and Aden Rapp with one steal.