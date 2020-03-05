It came as no surprise that the boys and girls Most Valuable Players in the Cooper County Athletic Association would come from conference champions.

With only four teams making up the CCAA conference, Bunceton girls and Prairie Home boys swept the MVP honors with senior Chloe Moser leading the Lady Dragons and senior Kassen Lock at the top of the list for the Panthers.

Moser, a four-year starter for Bunceton, finished the season averaging 13.5 ppg along with 10.1 rpg, 2.0 spg and 1.2 apg. She also shot 46 percent from the field and 65 percent from the foul line. Lock, meanwhile, averaged 16.3 ppg along with 4.7 rpg, 3.2 apg and 1.8 spg. Lock also shot 51 percent from the field, 37 percent from the three-point line and 72 percent from the foul line.

In the final team standings, the Bunceton Lady Dragons finished a perfect 3-0 while Jamestown, Higbee and Calvary Lutheran were each tied for second at 1-2. Meanwhile, for the boys, Prairie Home and Jamestown tied for first at 2-1 with Higbee and Calvary Lutheran finishing second at 1-2.

Joining Lock on the first team from Prairie Home with Bunceton were senior Clayton Pethan and junior Jason Burnett. Jamestown had two selections in seniors Christian Snyder and Clark Rohrbach, as did Higbee with senior William Gibson and junior Keetun Redifer. Trevin White was the only first team for Calvary Lutheran.

Players selected to the honorable-mention team were Blane Petsel of Prairie Home with Bunceton, Tristan Jones of Jamestown and Ian MacLaughlin and Will Struttmann of Calvary Lutheran.

For the Bunceton with Prairie Home girls basketball team, Moser was joined by juniors Maggie Wood and Kelsey Watson. Higbee had two selections in senior Devin Clark and sophomore Macey Whisenand, as did Calvary Lutheran in sophomore Claire Duenckel and Maddie Homfeldt. Ginna Meisenheimer was the only first team selection for Jamestown.

Heading the honorable-mention all-conference team were seniors Ashlyn Twenter and Cara Bishop of Bunceton with Prairie Home, senior Jillian Huddleston and sophomore Victoria Gibson of Higbee and juniors Madalynn Sedgwick and Anna Scheperle of Jamestown.