New Franklin senior Gavin Bishop and Community R-6 senior Natalie Thomas have been selected as Most Valuable Players in the Central Activities Conference for the 2019-20 season.

While the Lady Trojans closed out the regular season unbeaten in the CAC at 10-0, the New Franklin boys tied the Slater Wildcats for the conference title at 9-1.

The Cairo girls finished second in the CAC at 8-2, followed by Pilot Grove at 6-4, Glasgow and New Franklin 5-5, Madison 4-6, Slater 2-8 and Sturgeon at 0-10.

As for the final team standings for the boys, Cairo finished third behind New Franklin and Slater at 7-3, followed by Sturgeon at 6-4, Glasgow 5-5, Pilot Grove and Community R-6 at 2-8 and Madison at 0-10.

Joining Bishop on the all-conference first team for New Franklin was senior Tyler Perkins.

Pilot Grove had just one player named to the first team in junior Bailey Quint.

Other first team selections were Keegan Zdybel, Chander Zdybel and Aden Campbell of Slater, Colby Hale and Gage Wilson of Cairo, De’shonne Cowans and Drew Sanders of Glasgow, Jake Snyder and Jacob Brooks of Sturgeon and Caden Escamilla of Community R-6.

Heading the honorable-mention all-conference team were Tysen Dowell of New Franklin, Cole Meisenheimer of Pilot Grove, Bryce Taylor and Jacob Davis of Cairo, Logan Flaspohler of Sturgeon and Antwaun Herriford of Glasgow.

Community R-6 also dominated the all-conference list with four first-team selections and one player named to the honorable-mention team.

Joining Thomas on the first team for Community were Dalaney Bowers, Alexis Welch and Brianna Beamer. Sadie Hoyt was a honorable-mention selection for the Lady Trojans.

New Franklin girls also had two first-team selections in sophomore Abby Maupin and freshman Addy Salmon.

Grace Phillips was the only first team pick for the Pilot Grove Lady Tigers.

Other first team selections were Taegan Bartolacci and Rileigh Eberhardt of Cairo, Brenna Hubbard and Melia Carmack of Glasgow, Madisyn Beeler of Slater and Lexi Wolfe of Madison.

Honorable mention all-conference selections were Natalie Glenn of Pilot Grove, Emilee Grimes and Abby Uhlich of Slater, Alayna Hall of Sturgeon, Gracie Brumley of Cairo and Rylee Thomas of Madison.