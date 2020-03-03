The Boonville Lady Pirates basketball team put aside its fears of another possible upset Monday night against Osage in the semifinal round of the Class 4 District 10 Tournament at Capital City High School.

After last year’s loss to Marshall 62-53 in a No. 1 versus No. 4 matchup in Boonville in the district semis, the Lady Pirates left little doubt this time while leading Osage from the first quarter on en route to a 61-19 victory.

Boonville, 22-3 on the season, will play No. 3 Helias for the championship Thursday night, starting at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Crusaders knocked off No. 2 Camdenton in overtime 70-62.

Despite the 42 point win over Osage, Boonville head coach Jaryt Hunziker said he thought the girls came out a little rusty since having no games for almost a week but got going after a few minutes.

“That is always something as a coach you worry about come district time-want the extra days to heal and get healthy but want to continue with momentum that has been built,” Hunziker said. “The defense provided some offense when we needed it, especially coming out after halftime and only gave up five points so the girls did a great job locating shooters and limiting paint touches. Offensively, we had good ball movement, which allowed us to get off some great looks from the perimeter along with getting the ball to high percentage spots like short corner and mid-post. We will face a Helias team that has been playing well of late. They have some athletes that have length and speed so it should be a battle come Thursday.”

The Lady Indians proved to be a battle for Boonville for the first two and a half minutes while leading 5-4. But then the turnovers started the pile up as Boonville outscored Osage 14-4 for the rest of the period to lead by a score of 18-9.

While shooting 50 percent from the field in the opening quarter, Boonville didn’t always hit its shots early on. In fact, the Lady Pirates missed their first-three shots but later settled down and scored 12 of their 18 points from the three-point line.

The second quarter was no different as Boonville took control early and outscored Osage 12-3 for the first-six minutes to extend the lead to 30-12.

The Lady Pirates also held a 16-5 advantage in the second period to lead 34-14 at the break.

Sophomore Addison Brownfield scored 10 of her game-high 14 points in the first half for the Lady Pirates. Junior Sophi Waibel had eight points after the first-two quarters.

While forcing 16 turnovers alone in the first half, Boonville came out and forced the issue again in the second half. Although the turnovers weren’t as many (9), Osage still struggled to score while hitting just one field goal and finishing with a total of five points.

Boonville, meanwhile, scored the first 11 points of the second half and closed out the third quarter with seven straight to push the lead to 36 at 52-16.

The Lady Pirates also outscored Osage 18-2 in the third.

With a running clock to start the fourth, Boonville again came out and outscored Osage 9-3-six of which in the first-two minutes of the period.

In addition to scoring 14 points, Brownfield also had seven steals, two steals and one rebound.

Jodie Bass finished the game with 13 points, four steals and two assists while Kourtney Kendrick added 11 points to complete the double-figuring scoring. Kendrick also had seven rebounds, three steals and three assists.

Waibel chipped in eight points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals while Kennedy Renfrow had eight points on 6 of 6 shooting from the foul line along with two rebounds and two steals.

Emma West contributed four points, two steals and one rebound while Daylynn Baker tallied three points, Brooke Eichelberger six rebounds, three assists and one steal and Faith Mesik with one rebound.

The Lady Pirates again made half of its shots from the field and was 37 percent from the three and 84 percent from the foul line (16-19).

Sara Wolfe led all scorers for Osage with nine points.