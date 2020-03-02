Boonville Babe Ruth Commissioner Kathy Howard said players who were unable to sign up for Boonville Babe Ruth Softball should sign up online at http://boonvillesoftballbaberuthsoftball.website.sportssignup.com/ or they may follow the link on the Boonville Babe Ruth Softball Facebook page.

Sign ups will be accepted until tryouts on March 28th. As always, they may contact Howard for further information.