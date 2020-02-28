The Ss. Peter & Paul boys and girls sixth grade basketball teams picked up a pair of wins Thursday night in Boonville by beating St. Pius by the scores of 38-17 and 31-20, respectively.

The Lady Warriors, improving to 7-1 on the season, outscored St. Pius in all but one quarter and led 10-5 after one, 20-9 at the half and 25-16 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, Ss. Peter & Paul held a 6-4 advantager to win the game by 11.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Lori Rowlett said this was the best game the Lady Warriors have played so far this year.

“We played solid defense and were very unselfish on offense,” Rowlett said. “We moved the ball well.”

Isabella Imhoff had the high game for Ss. Peter & Paul with 11 points. Ellise Kirchner, Delaney Rowlett and Mabry Caton chipped in four points each while Addy Johnson, Lauren Thompson, Emerson Comegys and Hillary James added two points each.

As for the Ss. Peter & Paul boys, they also led St. Pius from start to finish and took a 17-8 lead after one and a 26-8 advantage into the half. Meanwhile, after St. Pius outscored the Warriors 7-5 in the third quarter to cut the lead to 16 (31-15), Ss. Peter & Paul came back and held a 7-2 scoring edge in the final period to win the game by 21.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Blake Oswald said this was a solid game.

“This was a good win to finish for our last home game,” Oswald said. “They started off strong defensively and created turnovers all night. We didn’t allow St. Pius to get second chance shots most of the night. Offensively, they ran their plays well. They were able to see better opportunities and capitalized. Clayton Schuster did a tremendous job in the post rebounding and shooting. Overall, I am happy with this group. Next week we have the New Franklin Tournament and I am interested as to how well this team matches up with the rest of the teams.”

Clayton Schuster finished the game 20 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Ss. Peter & Paul, who improved to 6-1 on the season. Brayden Viertel chipped in nine points, six rebounds and five steals while Cash Leonard added four points, five rebounds and five steals, Aden Rapp three points, two steals and one rebound, Lucas Schuster two points and two rebounds, Wade Frederick five rebounds and one steal and Grayson Esser with two rebounds.