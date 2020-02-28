The New Franklin boys basketball team lived by the motto “Survive and Advance” Thursday night in the semifinal round of the Class 2 District 7 Tournament at Smithton High School.

In a No. 1 versus No. 5 matchup, the Bulldogs used a big third quarter to get by the Cardinals for a 62-55 victory.

New Franklin, 26-1 on the season, will play No. 6 Smithton in the championship game on Saturday, starting at 2:45 p.m.

New Franklin coach Ross Dobson said the Bulldogs have to tip their hat to Lincoln. “They came out and hit us in the mouth,” Dobson said. “I will say that these young men did not give up. They put together a solid effort on defense in the third to get us back in the game. We’ll need to be focused and give max effort to compete on Saturday against a good Smithton team.”

The effort was mixed Thursday night against the Cardinals as Lincoln came out and dictated the tempo while leading 16-14 after one and 31-21 at the half. However, in the third quarter, New Franklin clamped down defensively on Lincoln by outscoring the Cardinals 19-0 to lead by a score of 40-31. Meanwhile, in the final period, Lincoln could only make a small dent in the score with a 24-22 advantage to cut the lead back to seven.

Seniors Gavin Bishop and Tyler Perkins combined for 47 of the team’s 62 points for New Franklin. Bishop had the game-high with 27 while Perkins added 20, Tre Cowans eight and Tysen Dowell with seven.

The Bulldogs also had a good night at the foul line by hitting 28 of 34 shots for 82 percent.

For Lincoln, Bo Kroenke had 21.



