The third time was a charm for the Jamestown boys basketball team Thursday night in the semifinal round of the Class 1 District 9 Tournament at Capital City High School in Jefferson City.

After two unsuccessful attempts to beat Prairie Home with Bunceton boys basketball team this season-one just a week ago-the Eagles finally got it done when it counted the most with a 51-42 win over the Panthers.

Prairie Home, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, closed out the season at 18-9 overall.

Prairie Home coach Trever Huth said the boys came out in this game in the first quarter flat and just couldn't get anything going.

“We had a better game from there on out scoring with Jamestown but every time we would get a little moment, we would just give it right back to Jamestown,” Huth said. “Finishing the game with 13 turnovers is a lot for us and a lot to give up to a team like Jamestown. The boys never gave up and that was the best thing about this game and our season. We competed in every game and did a lot of things as a team together that these boys will never forget. To the seniors, you guys were the heart and soul of our team and I can't wait to see what the future holds for each and every one of you.”

The Eagles, 17-8 on the season, will now play top-seeded St. Elizabeth in the championship game on Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. St. Elizabeth (21-5) won over No. 5 Chamois 58-32.

Although Prairie Home matched Jamestown with 36 points from the second quarter on, the first quarter was the difference. The Eagles outscored Prairie Home 15-6 in the first period and then took a 25-18 lead into the half even though the Panthers held a 12-10 advantage in the second quarter.

From there it was an uphill battle for Prairie Home as Jamestown held a 13-10 scoring edge in the third period to extend the lead to 38-28. Meanwhile, in the final period, the Panthers outscored Jamestown by one (14-13) to cut the lead back to nine.

Christian Snyder had 18 points and Clark Rohrbach 12 for Jamestown.

For Prairie Home, Kassen Lock finished the game with 19 points, seven rebounds and one steal.

Clayton Pethan finished the game with nine points, eight rebounds, one steal and one assist while Ty Stidham added four points, one rebound and one assist, Blane Petsel three points, four rebounds and two assists and Hunter Shuffield with three points, three rebounds and one steal.

The Panthers also struggled shooting the ball, hitting just 16 of 44 shots for 36 percent and 5 of 8 from the foul line for 63 percent.



