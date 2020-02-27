The Ss. Peter & Paul boys and girls sixth grade basketball teams fell to New Franklin but bounced back with a win against St. Peters of Marshall in a two-day span on Monday and Tuesday.

The Lady Warriors, 5-1 on the season, fell to New Franklin 33-21 on Monday and then beat St. Peters of Marshall 38-3 on Tuesday.

As for the Ss. Peter & Paul boys, they also finished on the short end against New Franklin 24-19 before bouncing back with a 25-4 win over Ss. Peters.

In the game against New Franklin, the Lady Warriors trailed 19-11 at the half and 24-13 after three quarters of play before rallying back with a 6-0 advantage in the final period.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Lori Rowlett said the girls had a hard time containing Lily Chitwood in the first half, but made some adjustments and held her to four points and team to five points in the second half. “We fought back hard in the second half, but fell short,” Rowlett said. “I am extremely proud of my girls for not giving up and fighting to the end.”

Lily Chitwood had 20 of the team’s 24 points for New Franklin. Lydia Burnett and Canna Jennings each had two points.

For Ss. Peter & Paul, Isabella Imhoff tossed in eight points while Mabry Caton added four, Addy Johnson, Ellise Kirchner and Emerson Comegys each with two and Delaney Rowlett with one.

In the game against Ss. Peters, the Lady Warriors led St. Peters 7-0 after one, 12-0 at the half and 16-4 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, Ss. Peter & Paul again outscored St. Peters 9-0.

Rowlett said the girls came out ready to play this game. “Our defense was solid and we were able to take the ball to the hoop,” Rowlett said. “We played unselfish ball and all of our girls had some good looks at the goal.”

Imhoff again led all scorers for Ss. Peter & Paul with 10 points. Caton chipped in seven while Hillary James added four and Ellie Nave and Lauren Thompson each with two.

As for the Ss. Peter & Paul boys, they played New Franklin to a 5-5 tie in the first period but were outscored 28-16 for the rest of the game. The Bulldogs led 15-11 at the half and 25-12 after three quarters of play.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Blake Oswald said the boys came out flat and were never in the game against New Franklin. “New Franklin has a solid team,” Oswald said. “They matched up well with us and made us force bad passes. They didn’t allow us to play our type of game and we couldn’t bounce back.”

Clayton Schuster had 12 points and six rebounds in the game for Ss. Peter & Paul. Brayden Viertel tossed in five points and grabbed one rebound and one steal while Wade Frederick added two points and one steal, Aden Rapp two points and one rebound, Lucas Schuster four rebounds, Cash Leonard two rebounds and one steal and Grayson Esser with one rebound.

In the game against St. Peters, the Warriors led 24-3 at the half and 30-3 after three quarters of play. Ss. Peter & Paul also outscored St. Peters 8-0 in the final period.

Oswald said this was a very good game. “They played very well together and got everyone involved in the game,” Oswald said. “They took what they learned from the previous game and corrected things that hurt us the other night. They bounced back and played aggressive defensively by anticipating passes and rebounding.”

Clayton Schuster had the team high for Ss. Peter & Paul with 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Rapp finished the game with eight points, four rebounds and three steals while Leonard added six points, three rebounds and two steals, Esser six points and two rebounds, Viertel three points, seven steals and two rebounds, Lucas Schuster two points and six rebounds and Frederick with five rebounds and two steals.