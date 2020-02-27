The Prairie Home with Bunceton boys basketball team had several reasons to celebrate Monday night in the opening round of the Class 1 District 9 Tournament at Capital City High School in Jeff City.

In a No. 2 versus No. 7 matchup, the Panthers led Columbia Independent from start to finish for a 63-39 victory.

As for the second reason, junior Jason Burnett also joined an elite group by surpassing the 1,000 point mark in his career by pouring in 15 points. Burnett needed only six points entering the game against Columbia Independent.

With four players in double figures for Prairie Home, the Panthers also came out strong in the first quarter to lead Columbia Independent 21-9. Of course the scoring didn’t stop there as Prairie Home held a 22-4 advantage in the second period to go up 43-13. Meanwhile, in the third quarter, the Panthers again outscored Columbia Independent 16-14 to extend the lead to 59-27. With a running clock to start the final period, Prairie Home took its foot off the pedal as Columbia Independent rallied back with a 12-4 scoring edge to close out the game.

Prairie Home coach Trever Huth said the boys came out in the first half and played the game like they should have for the whole game. “We played really good defense and moved the ball well on offense,” Huth said. “After halftime, we took a couple of steps back. We need to make sure that we start the game and finish the game the same way. I want to congratulate Jason Burnett on hitting his 1,000 points. He has really worked hard this year and deserves everything coming his way.”

Senior Clayton Pethan finished the game with a double-double for Prairie Home (18-8) with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Pethan also had three assists and two steals. Burnett added five rebounds, two steals and two assists to his 15 points while Kassen Lock added 14 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals and Blane Petsel with 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

The Panthers also had a good shooting night by hitting 27 of 55 shots from both the two and three point range for 49 percent and a perfect 5 of 5 from the foul line.

Columbia Independent was led by Dylan Sayers with 18 points.