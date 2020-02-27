It’s not the way the Pilot Grove boys basketball team wanted to end its season Monday night in the opening round of the Class 1 District 9 Tournament at Capital City High School in Jeff City.

While falling two points short against Chamois 55-53 to end the season at 9-14 overall, head coach Derek Skaggs said his team gave an effort and were able to get on top multiple times, but just came up short.

"We had some key moments where we just needed to close out and push it to a two possession game at the free throw line and we weren’t able to do that," Skaggs said. "The big difference was us allowing them to control the boards. We didn’t clean off the glass like we needed to in order to advance.

"As always it is just never a good time to go out. We’ve had two seniors that gave four great years to our program and we can’t thank them enough for that as well as the two that came back out this year. We wish them nothing but the best in all of their future endeavors and what life has to offer them."

Pilot Grove had plenty of chances to put the game away against Chamois while leading 16-10 after first period’s end, 26-25 at the half and 43-38 after three quarters of play. However, in the final period, the Tigers had that one bad quarter at the most inopportune time while Chamois had its best quarter with a 17-9 advantage for the victory.

Devin Warren had 24 points and Eli Deppe 15 to lead all scorers for Chamois.

For Pilot Grove, Bailey Quint finished the game with 15 while Cole Meisenheimer chipped in 14, Kealin Vinson seven, Hayden Krumm and Dade Christy each with five, Seth Blumhorst four and Dylan Schupp with three.