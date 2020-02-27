softball signups scheduled for

March 1

The Boonville Babe Ruth Softball League will have signups on Sunday, March 1 from 1-4 p.m. at David Barton Elementary.

Kathy Howard said girls ages 4-16 as of January 1 are eligible to sign up.

The divisions for softball are 6U-coach pitch; 8U (ages 7-8) machine pitch; 10U, 12U, 14U and 16U player pitch divisions.

Tryouts will be held on Saturday, March 28 at Boonville High School. Girls 11 years of age and up will tryout 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Girls 10 and under will tryout from 1-3 p.m.

Girls returning to their same divisions do not need to attend tryouts.

Registration costs are $75 per player or $30 and participate in the Shakespeare Pizza fundraiser by selling a minimum of 12 items.

The season is set to begin the week of April 20.

For more information, contact Kathy Howard at 660-537-0887.

Rookie, Junior League signups set for March 7-8

Due to the weather and late notice, signups in Babe Ruth Rookie League and Babe Ruth Junior League have been rescheduled for Saturday and Sunday, March 7-8 at Twillman field concession stand at Harley park.

The signups on March 7 will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., while signups on March 8 will take place from 1-4 p.m.

Babe Ruth Rookie League is a co-ed machine pitch instructional league for 6-8-year-olds. Players cannot be 9 years old before May 1, 2020. The signup fee is $50 with accident and liability insurance.

Boonville Junior League is for players 13-15-year-olds. Players cannot be 16 years old before May 1, 2020. The signup fee is $75 with accident and liability insurance.

The area covers Cooper, Howard and Boone County.

All players must signup and pay their fees even if they were on a team last year. Every one that signs up will be placed on a team. You may signup early by obtaining a registration form and returning it with your fees at the Boonville Fire Station, or at Wrecksperts at 1126 11th Street.

For more information, call Mel Linart at 660-882-5805 (night); 660-882-2345 (day) or 660-537-0913 (cell); Randy Ray at 660-537-5788 or Mark Waibel at 660-537-3174.

The Boonville Baseball Association will hold a 14-and-under Memorial Holiday Tournament on May 22-25 at Twillman field in Harley park and Boonville High School.

The fee is $200 and will guarantee at least three games.

For more information, contact Mel Linart at 660-882-5805 (home); 660-882-2345 (work) or 660-537-0913 (cell); or Randy Ray at 660-537-5788.

Note: Boonville is also looking to start a Junior American Legion for 16-17-year-olds and a Senior Legion program for 18-19-year-olds.