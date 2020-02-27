In only their second season in the Tri-County Conference, the Boonville Lady Pirates basketball team was crowned champions Tuesday night after dismantling the Osage Indians 71-35.

While closing out the regular season at 21-3 overall and 7-0 in the TCC, the Lady Pirates also went 2-0 against district opponents and will face one of the two-Osage or Marshall-in the semifinal round of the Class 4 District 10 Tournament on Monday, March 2 at Capital City High School in Jefferson City.

Boonville is the No. 1 seed in the tournament, followed by Camdenton, Helias, Marshall, Osage and Capital City.

Although the Lady Pirates finished the season with only three losses-two against Class 3 Southern Boone and one against Class 2 Skyline-head coach Jaryt Hunziker said he couldn’t ask for a better group that works so hard for each other and loves to see their teammates do well.

“It’s hard to believe that regular season has concluded already but time goes fast when u have a group that comes to practice everyday with a great work ethic and appreciation of each other,” Hunziker said. “This group deserved to finish the conference season 7-0 and get to celebrate their first conference championship in our new conference. We had stretches tonight, where we played really well on both ends. We did settle for some outside shots when I felt we could have punched the ball inside more. Another game with balanced scoring with four players reaching double figures. New season starts on Monday for us as we begin districts.”

If Tuesday’s game against Osage is any indicator of whether the Lady Pirates are ready for districts, the other five teams making up the tournament should take notice.

Not only did Boonville finish the game with four players in double figures, they also had eight players figure in the box score for the game.

Junior Jodie Bass led all scorers for Boonville with 18 points on 7 of 12 shooting from the field for 58 percent, 2 of 6 from the three-point arc for 33 percent and 2 of 2 from the foul line for 100 percent. Bass also had two assists, two steals and one rebound.

Addison Brownfield finished the game with 15 points, nine assists, seven steals and five rebounds while Sophi Waibel came off the bench to chip in 12 points, two steals, one assist and one rebound and Kourtney Kendrick with 11 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Kennedy Renfrow also contributed seven points, four steals and three rebounds in her first start of the season while Brooke Eichelberger added three points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal, Emma West three points, seven rebounds, three steals and one assist, Jordan Brackman two points, Faith Mesik three rebounds and one steal and Daylynn Baker with one steal.

For Osage, Sara Wolf had 15 points and Reese Good with 11.

The Lady Pirates never trailed in the game against Osage and finished one point shy of the 50 point mark at the half while leading the Indians 49-12.

Of course it didn’t hurt that Boonville scored the game’s first 12 points or that they led at one point 21-2 with 3:10 left in the first after a basket by Bass, who scored 10 of her 18 points in the opening stanza.

The Lady Pirates also forced Osage into 10 turnovers in the opening period, which led to a plethora of fast break points and layups to go up 26-8.

Needless to say, the onslaught didn’t stop there. The second quarter was pretty much like the first as Boonville scored in droves by reeling off eight straight during a two minute stretch and then closing out the period with 12 in a row.

The Lady Pirates also held Osage to just one field goal in the second quarter while holding a 23-4 advantage to lead by 37.

Boonville and Osage then came out in the second half and lit it up from the three-point arc, with both teams dropping in two each.

The Lady Pirates still outscored Osage 20-15 in the third quarter to extend its lead to 41 (68-27).

Meanwhile, with most of the starters on the bench to start the fourth quarter, Osage came out and outscored Boonville 8-2 to cut the lead to 26.

In the JV game, Boonville defeated Osage in a close game 38-35.

The Lady Pirates, closing out the season at 5-9 overall and 1-6 in the TCC, led Osage 17-5 after one, 23-12 at the half and 29-24 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, Osage outscored Boonville 11-9 to cut the lead back to three.

Boonville JV coach Paul Moore said going out with a win was a great way to end the JV season. “The girls came out shooting very well in the first quarter, but we had to adjust a bit as our shots went cold and Osage moved the ball well and started hitting some threes,” Moore said. “I was proud of the way that the girls battled in the fourth quarter to preserve the lead, especially in the final two minutes when it went back and forth a bit. It was fun to watch some girls step up in key positions and make some big time plays. We ended the season on a great note, and I’m excited to watch these girls continue to develop and get ready for the next level.”

Zoey Lang and Abby Fuemmeler tied for the game-high for Boonville with 13 points. Payton Luscombe and Kyleigh Thacker chipped in five points each while Abby Pulliam added two.

For Osage, Katherine Wolf had nine and Marley Corpe with eight.