New Franklin junior Tysen Dowell couldn’t have started any better in the opening round of the Class 2 District 7 Tournament Tuesday night at Smithon.

The Bulldogs, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, beat eighth-seeded Stover 66-35 to advance to the second round.

As for Dowell, the junior standout led four players in double figures with 17 points.

New Franklin was scheduled to play Lincoln on Thursday in the semifinal round starting at 6 p.m. The Cardinals beat Tipton in a No. 4 versus No. 5 matchup 57-45.

The Bulldogs, 25-1 on the season, got off to a good start by outscoring Stover 21-8 in the first quarter and 26-8 in the second period to lead by a score of 47-16 at the half. Meanwhile, in the second half, New Franklin matched Stover with 19 points to win the game by 31.

New Franklin coach Ross Dobson said this was a solid way to start districts. “It was a good effort on the defensive side, and it will need to continue if we want to continue playing. We now focus on our next game and we will need to give it our all.”

Gavin Bishop had 14 points for the Bulldogs while Tre Cowans chipped in 13, Tyler Perkins 10, Jackson Dorson eight and Crayton Gallatin with two.

Blaine Baoderson had 14 for Stover.