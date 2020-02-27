Bunceton with Prairie Home girls basketball coach Dustin Ray knew it was going to be tough Wednesday night against Chamois in the semifinal round of the Class 1 District 9 Tournament at Capital City High School in Jeff city.

He was right as the Chamois girls led Bunceton/Prairie Home from start to finish for a 59-39 victory.

The Lady Dragons closed out the season at 18-8 overall.

“We lost a hard fought battle against a tough Chamois team,” Ray said. “They came out and had a lot of things go right for them, and we just couldn't seem to get going. I am proud of these girls and all the effort and heart this season. It's a tough way to end, but we have to move forward from there.”

Chamois outscored Bunceton in all four quarters and led 12-7 after one, 22-12 at the half and 40-24 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the fourth period, Chamois held a 19-15 scoring edge to win the game by 20.

Katie Keilholz led three players in double figures for Chamois with 21 points while Makenna Wuelling and Alexis Slusser added 16 points each.

For Bunceton, Kelsey Watson led all scorers with 14 points. Ashlyn Twenter tossed in eight while Chloe Moser added seven, Reagan Triebsch four and Maggie Wood and Madison Brown each with three.

The Lady Dragons also shot 46 percent from the foul line by hitting just 6 of 13 attempts.