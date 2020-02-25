The New Franklin girls basketball team had its season cut short Monday night in the opening round of the Class 2 District 7 Tournament at Smithton.

In a No. 4 versus No. 5 matchup against the Slater Wildcats, the Lady Bulldogs fell by a score of 49-38 to finish the season at 15-11 overall.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said it’s always tough to end a season, but the girls should be proud with 15 wins-which doubles what they have done the past two seasons-and everybody coming back next year.

“We have a lot to be proud of,” Vetter said.

Slater led throughout the game against New Franklin and took a 26-18 lead into the half. The Lady Wildcats also outscored the Bulldogs 23-20 in the second half.

As for the scoring in the game, Madisyn Beeler tossed in 15 points while Emilee Grimes added 10.

For New Franklin, Carly Dorson had 10, Abby Maupin nine, Kristen Flick eight, Addy Salmon six, Madelyn Chaney three and Faith Painter with two.

Both teams were fairly even at the foul line. The Lady Bulldogs hit 16 of 27 shots for 59 percent, while Slater was 11 of 19 from the line for 58 percent.



