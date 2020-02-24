The Prairie Home with Bunceton boys basketball team needed a miracle Thursday night on the road against the Jamestown Eagles.

Down by 10 with eight minutes remaining and the CCAA title on the line, the Panthers rallied back with the help of the foul line by hitting 12 of 13 shots in the fourth quarter for a 39-36 victory.

While the win improved Prairie Home’s record to 17-8 overall and 2-1 in the CCAA, Jamestown fell to 15-9 overall and 2-1 in the conference.

“We started off really slow in this one and not scoring like we have been in the past games,” said Prairie Home coach Trever Huth. “We didn't play our brand of basketball for about three quarters. To many rushed shots and way to many threes to start off the game and coming out of halftime. We kept this game close with our defense tonight for us to be able to have a chance late. We finally toke control of the game in the fourth by scoring half of our points. We finally decided to make the adjustments needed and the boys bought in and never gave up. I'm proud of them for that. Good win to head into districts with.”

Although it took a fourth quarter rally to secure the victory, the first-three quarters was far from perfect for the Panthers.

Prairie Home and Jamestown played to a 7-7 tie in the first quarter. The Panthers also took a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter after a three by junior Jason Burnett-who needed only 16 points to surpass the 1,000 point mark.

Burnett wound up falling five points short while finishing the game with 11 points.

As for the Eagles, they did just enough in the first half to lead Prairie Home 21-14-which was the biggest lead of the game at that point.

Of course neither team did much in the third quarter while combining for just 13 points. Unfortunately for Prairie Home, the Eagles finished with eight of those points to extend the lead to 29-19.

However, in the final period, Prairie Home rallied back with six straight points to start the quarter to cut the lead to four at 29-25. The Panthers cut the lead back again to three at 32-29 with 4:17 left. Then, after two free throws by senior Christian Snyder to make it 34-29, Prairie Home came back and reeled off eight straight points during a two and a half minute stretch-which included hitting 6 of 6 free throws-to go up 37-34.

The Eagles didn’t go down without a fight, though. After a basket by Snyder to trim the lead to one at 37-36 with 42 seconds left, Prairie Home once again made its free throws when it counted as senior Kassen Lock buried two to up the lead to three at 39-36.

The Eagles had their chances after that on a missed three with 15.9 seconds left. Then, after the Panthers missed two free throws on the other end, Jamestown again had two good looks at the basket from the three only to fall short.

Lock finished the game with 13 points, six rebounds and three assists to lead Prairie Home.

Burnett had 11 points, four rebounds and one steal while Blane Petsel added six points, four rebounds and three assists, Clayton Pethan five points, eight rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot and Ty Stidham with four points and four rebounds.

The Panthers shot 32 percent from the field for the game and 68 percent from the foul line (13-19).

Snyder had 15 points in the game for Jamestown while Cole Higgins and Travis Barbour added six points each and Clark Rohrbach with four points.

As for the Bunceton with Prairie Home girls, they also had to rally in the second half to beat Jamestown 55-47.

The Lady Dragons, improving to 17-7 overall and 4-0 in the CCAA conference, trailed Jamestown by five (24-19) at the half before rallying back with a 22-10 advantage in the third quarter to go up by seven at 41-34.

Of course it took a 11-0 run during a two minute stretch late in the third quarter to make it 41-32. Up until then, Bunceton and Jamestown were tied at 32-all with 2:19 left.

The Lady Dragons never looked back after that while scoring the first-six points of the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 13 at 47-34.

Bunceton also outscored Jamestown 14-13 in the final period.

“We wrapped up our regular season in an interesting fashion,” said Bunceton coach Dustin Ray. “We struggled the first half to get shots to fall, but the second half we came out firing on all cylinders. We finish conference as champions, and were undefeated through our conference schedule. I couldn't be more proud of these girls and everything they have accomplished. District play begins Saturday and I believe we have more to give, and more games to win.”

Madelynn Myers and Chloe Moser tied for the team-high for Bunceton with 14 points. Moser also finished the game with six rebounds, four steals and one assist while Myers added six rebounds, two steals and one assist.

Kelsey Watson chipped in nine points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists while Maggie Wood added five points, nine rebounds, three steals and two assists, Cara Bishop five points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal, Ashlyn Twenter four points and one rebound, Maddie Brandes two points, seven rebounds and one assist and Madison Brown with two points, five rebounds and two steals.

The Lady Dragons struggled from the field, hitting 19 of 63 shots for 31 percent but were 13 of 22 from the foul line for 59 percent.

For Jamestown, who dropped to 2-19 overall and 1-3 in the CCAA conference, Ginna Meisenheimer had 14 points and Kylie Russell with 13.





