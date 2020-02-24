The New Franklin boys basketball team couldn’t have asked for a better ending to the regular season Friday night at home against the Cairo Bearcats.

With a win over Cairo, the Bulldogs would share the CAC title with the Slater Wildcats.

Mission accomplished. Not only did New Franklin win 47-39, they also improved to 24-1 overall and 9-1 in the conference.

New Franklin coach Ross Dobson said this was a good way to end the regular season. “We tied for the conference championship, but we knew it was not going to be an easy road against quality conference opponents,” Dobson said. “We knew we had to play well against Cairo to be victorious and I thought these young gentlemen did just that. I’m proud of what they have accomplished this year, now we have to focus on one game at a time.”

Although the Bulldogs wound up winning by eight, it was Cairo who led after the first-two periods at 14-9 and 26-24. However, in the third quarter, New Franklin rallied back with a 9-7 advantage to tie the game at 33-all and then outscored Cairo 14-6 in the final period.

Gavin Bishop and Tre Cowans each had 15 points in the game for New Franklin. Tyler Perkins tossed in 11 while Jackson Dorson had four and Tysen Dowell with two.

For Cairo, Colby Hale had 16.

As for the New Franklin girls, they fell to Cairo by a score of 60-38.

The Lady Bulldogs, dropping to 15-10 on the season, came out and matched Cairo point for point in the first quarter with nine. However it was all down hill from that point on as the Lady Bearcats outscored New Franklin 21-9 in the second period to lead by a score of 30-18 at the half. Cairo also held a 30-20 advantage in the second half for the win.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said this wasn’t the team’s best effort but finished the season with 15 wins, which is great. “Now we move on to districts, where it is do or die,” Vetter said.

No player scored in double figures for New Franklin. Campbell Cooper finished the game with nine while Addy Salmon had eight, Kristen Flick six, Abby Maupin five, Carly Dorson four and Madelyn Chaney and Kelsi Fair each with three.

For Cairo, Gracie Brumley, Quincy Wiegand, Shaylee Chrisman and Rileigh Eberhardt each had 10 points.