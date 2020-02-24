The Pilot Grove girls basketball team played what head coach Linda Scott called “super defense” in a 48-33 win over the Slater Wildcats Thursday night in CAC action at Slater.

While improving to 8-15 overall and 6-4 in the conference, the Lady Tigers came out and jumped out to stay against Slater while leading 10-4 after one, 22-18 at the half and 36-29 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, Pilot Grove outscored Slater 12-4 to win the game by 15.

“This was a total team effort,” Scott said. “We needed this win going into districts. I thought Reagan McFatrich had an outstanding game. The girls were tired and we also had sickness but the girls stepped up with the press in the second half and hit their free throws. We need rest, however, we’ll play our first game in the district tournament on Saturday. This will be our fourth game in six days.”

Natalie Rentel led all scorers in the game for Pilot Grove with 13 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Reagan McFatrich finished the game with nine points, eight rebounds and two assists, while Marci Lammers added eight points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals, Natalie Glenn eight points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals, Grace Phillips four points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals, Abby Schupp two points, four rebounds, one steal and one assis, Leah Vollrath two points, three rebounds and one assist and Danae Lammers also with two points.

As for the Pilot Grove boys, they fell short against Slater 79-77.

The Tigers, 9-13 overall and 2-8 in the CAC, trailed Slater by just one (39-38) at the half before rallying back with a 26-22 advantage in the third period to go up by three at 54-51. However, in the final period, the Wildcats outscored Pilot Grove 18-13 to win the game by two.

“What a great environment for our guys to finish with before we go into district play,” said Pilot Grove coach Derek Skaggs. “At the end of the night they just made one more play than us. This was one of our best collective performances of the year and if we continue that style we will be tough for everyone next week. Bailey Quint also surpassed 1,000 career points and what incredible thing for him to achieve as a junior. After competing with 2 of 3 top 10 state ranked teams on the road this week and each having 20 plus wins, I feel our guys are prepared to face anyone as they attempt to secure a district title next week.”

Bailey Quint led four players in double figures for the Tigers with 26 points to surpass the 1,000 point total in his career.

Dade Christy chipped in 15 while Kealin Vinson added 13, Cole Meisenheimer 10, Bo Vinson seven and Seth Blumhorst with six.

For Slater, 20-2 overall and 9-1 in the CAC, Keegan Zybel had 23, Chandler Zybel 18 and Aiden Campbell with 17.



