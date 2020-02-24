Boonville sophomore wrestler Peyton Hahn was both happy and disappointed after finishing third Saturday at the Missouri State Wrestling Championships at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

Hahn was happy in a sense that he was able to walk away from a grueling three days of wrestling to finish third in the 220 pound weight class.

Of course he was also disappointed that he let one match slip away that cost him a chance of wrestling for the title.

While finishing the season at 43-5 overall and two more years to win a state title, Hahn said after his third place that he though he wrestled pretty good.

“Some matches I think I could have done better but still overall I feel like I wrestled pretty dang good,” Hahn said. “I didn’t make it to the semis like I had hoped to and didnt get first, but that’s ok. Since I have two years left I’m pretty happy with my finish. Obviously, I would have wanted to go for first but I still got third, which is pretty good for a sophomore. Next year I’m going to go for it all.”

Of course Hahn wasn’t the only wrestler to make it to state. Juniors Dustyn Taylor and Gaige Offineer also offered their best in the 195 and 285 pound weight classes, respectively. Taylor finished 0-2 while Offineer went 1-2 while making it to the second day.

Boonville Pirates wrestling coach Justin Hahn said he thought it was a pretty productive weekend. “We took three to state and came back with a third place medal so I’m happy,” Hahn said. “I’m very happy Peyton came out here and took third. As for Gaige and Dustyn, I thought they both did some good things.”

As a team, Boonville finished 25th overall in Class 2 with 23 points.

Whitfield won the team title in Class 1 while Monett captured first in Class 2, Neosho in Class 3 and Liberty in Class 4.

As for Hahn, the sophomore grappler won his opening bout by fall against Isaac Washburn of Chillicothe in 4:57. Meanwhile, in the quarterfinals against Drayton Huchtman of Bolivar-who Hahn had wrestled three times before-Huchtman won in a close match 6-3.

Hahn said he thought he could have wrestled more offensive and scored more points against Huchtman. “I definitely think I could have won that match and definitely should have done better,” Hahn said.

That match turned out to be Hahn’s only loss of the tournament, as he came back with another fall in the second-round wrestlebacks against Kyler Martin of Sullivan in 4:56. Then, in an epic match Friday night in the third round wrestlebacks, Hahn prevailed in overtime against Bryce Kertz of Kirksville 2-1.

Hahn took that momentum into Saturday’s matches, winning by fall over Colby Wilson of Odessa in 3:23. Meanwhile, in the third place match, Hahn won by a score of 1-0 over Skyleer Commons of Seneca to claim the third place medal.

In the match against Wilson of Odessa, Hahn said his goal was to hold him scoreless.

“We didn’t score on each other in the first period but in the second period I got a cradle locked up on him and scored two off of that,” Hahn said, “and then in the third period, I started off on bottom and got up. He went for a firemans and I was able to pin him off of it.”

The third place match was almost identical to his earlier match as Hahn and Commons finished the first period scoreless. However, in the second period, Hahn picked up an escape to go up 1-0 and then rode Commons for the rest of the match for the victory.

Justin Hahn said he didn’t know if the 1-0 score would hold up but was also comfortable if Commons was able to get away because both wrestlers would then be back on their feet.

“Winning 1-0 is not a high score but it’s not easy to ride somebody out for two minutes,” Hahn said. “You don’t see it a lot. It’s something we work on. Peyton is tough on top and it’s hard to get away from him. I also feel like the longer the matches go I feel it’s in our favor. I’m not scared to wrestle those matches.”

In his overtime match the night before against Kertz, Hahn said it wasn’t Peyton’s best match in the world but he still did enough to get it done.

“Peyton wasn’t going to lose that match,” Hahn said. “That kid has wrestled us three times this year and I’m pretty sure their game plan was to come in and play defense. They really tried to stay out of our double liners. I thought Peyton was a little over excited. He was really pumped going into the match and he used that excitement the wrong way.”

With 16 wrestlers making up the bracket at 220, Hahn said he knew his son could wrestle with everybody at the state tournament but also knew that Peyton had some tough matches.

“Peyton had to go out there and wrestle tough and he got the job done,” Hahn said. “To get third he had to go out there and knock off two seniors on Saturday and both were good wrestlers. But he did it. “They weren’t easy matches and being a sophomore, he went out there and did it and I’m very happy. There is a lot of hard work paying off there.”

The future is also bright for Offineer and Taylor. While finishing 1-2 at 285, Offineer avenged an earlier loss during the season by beating Wyatt Burnett of Cameron in the first round of wrestlebacks by fall in 4:12. In his other matches, Offineer lost to Tristan Brown of Sullivan in his opening bout in 31 seconds and then was pinned in the second round of wrestlebacks against Shane Gilmore of Blair Oaks in 1:46.

Offineer closed out the season at 30-18 overall.

Hahn said Offineer beat a guy that he lost to earlier in the season. “I was disappointed with his third match, but with Gaige overall this year and coming off JV last year and winning a match a state I thought was a step in the right direction,” Hahn said. “Gaige is set up to have a good year next year. His bracket is going to lose five seniors, so I’m very happy.”

As for Taylor, the junior grappler fell in both of his matches by fall against Dariuan Pointer of University in 1:01 and Xavier Walsh of Odessa in 3:35.

Taylor finished the season at 19-28.

Hahn said it was good experience for Taylor.

“Dustyn made it to state,” Hahn said. “He went 0-2 but that happened to a lot of guys here. But the thing about it is a lot of times guys get here and it just increases their hunger. Nobody wants to go 0-2 so they see where they need to be and a lot of times it makes you willing to do things you need to to get to the next level.”









