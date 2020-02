Class 4 District 10 Basketball

Tournament

At Capital City High School-Jeff City

GIRLS

Seedings

1. Boonville

2. Camdenton

3. Helias

4. Marshall

5. Osage

6. Capital City

First-round pairings

Sat., Feb. 29

Marshall vs. Osage, 11 a.m.

Helias vs. Capital City, 2 p.m.

Monday, March 2

Semifinals

Camdenton vs. Helias-Capital City winner, 5:30 p.m.

Boonville vs. Marshall-Osage winner, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 5

Championship, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS

Seedings

1. Helias

2. Boonville

3. Osage

4. Camdenton

5. Capital City

6. Marshall

First-round pairings

Sat., Feb. 29

Osage vs. Marshall, 12:30 p.m.

Camdenton vs. Capital City, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3

Semifinals

Boonville vs. Osage-Marshall winner, 5:30 p.m.

Helias vs. Camdenton-Capital City winner, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 5

Championship, 7 p.m.



Class 1 District 9 Tournament

At Capital City High

School, Jefferson City

GIRLS

First-round pairings

Saturday, Feb. 22

Otterville 51, MSD 7

Tuscumbia 67, Pilot Grove 51

Chamois 57, Jamestown 32

Bunceton/Prairie Home 47, St. Elizabeth 46

Semis, Wed., Feb. 26

Otterville vs. Tuscumbia, 5:30 p.m.

Chamois vs. Bunceton/Prairie Home, 7 p.m.

Championship,

Sat., Feb. 29

5 p.m.

BOYS

First-round pairings

Saturday, Feb. 22

MSD 46, Tuscumbia 44

Monday, Feb. 24

St. Elizabeth vs. MSD, 5 p.m.

Pilot Grove vs. Chamois, 6:20 p.m.

Prairie Home/Bunceton vs. Columbia Independent, 7:40 p.m.

Jamestown vs. Otterville, 9 p.m.

Semis, Thursday, Feb. 27

5:30 and 7:00 p.m.

Championship,

Sat., Feb. 29

7:30 p.m.

Class 2 District 7 Basketball

Tournament

At Smithton High School

GIRLS

Seedings

1. Tipton

2. Stover

3. Cole Camp

4. New Franklin

5. Slater

6. Fayette

7. Smithton

8. Lincoln

First-round pairings

Monday, Feb. 24

New Franklin vs. Slater, 5:45 p.m.

Stover vs. Smithon, 7 p.m.

Cole Camp vs. Fayette, 8:15 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 26

Semifinals-6:00 and 7:e30 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 29

Championship1 p.m.

BOYS

Seedings

1. New Franklin

2. Slater

3. Cole Camp

4. Tipton

5. Lincoln

6. Smithton

7. Fayette

8. Stover

First-round pairings

Tuesday, Feb. 25

New Franklin vs. Stover, 4:30 p.m.

Tipton vs. Lincoln, 5:45 p.m.

Slater vs. Fayette, 7 p.m.

Cole Camp vs. Smithton, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Semifinals-6:00 and 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 29

Championship-2:45 p.m.