The Bunceton with Prairie Home girls basketball team couldn’t have asked for a better start in the Class 1 District 9 Tournament Saturday in Jeff City.

In a No. 3 versus No. 6 matchup, the Lady Dragons finished one better than St. Elizabeth in a 32 minute thriller 47-46.

Bunceton, improving to 18-7 on the season, will play No. 2 Chamois in the semifinal round on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Capital City High School in Jeff City starting at 7 p.m.

In other games in the tournament on Saturday, No. 1 Otterville defeated MSD 51-7 while No. 2 Chamois won 57-32 over Jamestown. In a No. 4 versus No. 5 matchup, Tuscumbia beat Pilot Grove 67-51.

Bunceton coach Dustin Ray said this was a hard fought, team win for this team.

“These girls fought hard all the way to the end and ended up with a victory,” Ray said. “Maggie (Wood) led the way with a 24 point game. St. Elizabeth was a big, well coached team. We had to adapt to a different style game completely. These girls never seem to amaze me with their grit and determination. I’m very proud of my girls.”

It wasn’t easy for the Lady Dragons, who trailed St. Elizabeth 26-24 at the half and 34-32 after three quarters of play. However, in the final period, Bunceton rallied back with a 15-12 advantage for the one point victory.

In addition to scoring a team-high 24 points, Wood also had three rebounds and one assist in the game for Bunceton.

Kelsey Watson finished the game with 13 points, five assists and two rebounds while Chloe Moser added seven points, five rebounds and one steal, Ashlyn Twenter two points and one rebound, Madelynn Myers one point, two rebounds, two steals and two assists, Madison Brown six rebounds, two steals and two assists, Cara Bishop four rebounds and Maddie Brandes with one rebound.

For St. Elizabeth, Harleyn Ergehmeyer had 27 points.

As for the Lady Tigers, who finished the season at 8-16, they actually led Tuscumba 14-11 after one and 25-23 at the half. However, in the second half, Tuscumbia outscored Pilot Grove 44-26 for the victory.

Pilot Grove coach Linda Scott said this was a good game for three quarters.

Tuscumbia led the Lady Tigers by just three (38-35) after three.

“We played hard but it just wasn’t our night,” Scott said. “We had foul problems in the second half and three of our players ended up fouling out. We got behind in the fourth and then they hit 12 of 15 free throws in the final period.”

Grace Phillips led Pilot Grove with 17 points along with nine assists and two rebounds.

Natalie Rentel had 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal while Marci Lammers added seven points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals, Natalie Glenn seven points, seven rebounds, two steals and two assists, Leah Vollrath four points, one rebound and one steal, Abby Schupp two points.