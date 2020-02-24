The New Franklin boys and girls basketball teams picked up a sweep Thursday night on the road by beating the Glasgow Yellowjackets in CAC action.

While the Lady Bulldogs upended Glasgow 45-39 behind the scoring of Addy Salmon with 12 points, the New Franklin boys won 54-46 with senior Gavin Bishop scoring a game-high 29 points.

The New Franklin girls, 15-9 overall and 5-4 in the CAC, trailed Glasgow 13-8 at the end of the first quarter before rallying back with a 8-4 advantage in the second period to tie the game at 17-all. Meanwhile, after Glasgow took a 34-30 at the end of the third period, New Franklin stormed back again in the final period with a 15-5 scoring edge for the victory.

Campbell Cooper tossed in 11 points for the Lady Bulldogs while Abby Maupin added 10, Kristen Flick six and Carly Dorson and Madelyn Chaney each with three points.

For Glasgow, Brenna Hubbard had 19 points and Maila Carmack with 15.

As for the New Franklin boys, they led Glasgow at the end of each quarter and took a 28-26 lead into the half and a 36-32 advantage after three. Meanwhile, in the fourth period, the Bulldogs outscored Glasgow 18-14.

New Franklin coach Ross Dobson said playing at Glasgow always seems like a tough task at hand. “Coach Cropp does a really good job with his teams and they are always prepared,” Dobson said.

Tre Cowans finished the game with nine points for the Bulldogs, who improved to 23-1 overall and 8-1 in the CAC, while Tyler Perkins added eight, Tysen Dowell six and Jackson Dorson with two.

For Glasgow, Drew Sanders had 20 and De’Shonne Cowans with 10.





