Due to the weather and late notice, signups in Babe Ruth Rookie League and Babe Ruth Junior League have been rescheduled for Saturday and Sunday, March 7-8 at Twillman field concession stand at Harley park.

The signups on March 7 will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., while signups on March 8 will take place from 1-4 p.m.

Babe Ruth Rookie League is a co-ed machine pitch instructional league for 6-8-year-olds. Players cannot be 9 years old before May 1, 2020. The signup fee is $50 with accident and liability insurance.

Boonville Junior League is for players 13-15-year-olds. Players cannot be 16 years old before May 1, 2020. The signup fee is $75 with accident and liability insurance.

The area covers Cooper, Howard and Boone County.

All players must signup and pay their fees even if they were on a team last year. Every one that signs up will be placed on a team. You may signup early by obtaining a registration form and returning it with your fees at the Boonville Fire Station, or at Wrecksperts at 1126 11th Street.

For more information, call Mel Linart at 660-882-5805 (night); 660-882-2345 (day) or 660-537-0913 (cell); Randy Ray at 660-537-5788 or Mark Waibel at 660-537-3174.

The Boonville Baseball Association will hold a 14-and-under Memorial Holiday Tournament on May 22-25 at Twillman field in Harley park and Boonville High School.

The fee is $200 and will guarantee at least three games.

For more information, contact Mel Linart at 660-882-5805 (home); 660-882-2345 (work) or 660-537-0913 (cell); or Randy Ray at 660-537-5788.

Note: Boonville is also looking to start a Junior American Legion for 16-17-year-olds and a Senior Legion program for 18-19-year-olds.

A Babe Ruth meeting will be held on Sunday, March 1 at 6 p.m. at Boonville Fire Station.