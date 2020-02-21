The Boonville Babe Ruth Softball League will have signups on Sunday, March 1 from 1-4 p.m. at David Barton Elementary.

Kathy Howard said girls ages 4-16 as of January 1 are eligible to sign up.

The divisions for softball are 6U-coach pitch; 8U (ages 7-8) machine pitch; 10U, 12U, 14U and 16U player pitch divisions.

Tryouts will be held on Saturday, March 28 at Boonville High School. Girls 11 years of age and up will tryout 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Girls 10 and under will tryout from 1-3 p.m.

Girls returning to their same divisions do not need to attend tryouts.

Registration costs are $75 per player or $30 and participate in the Shakespeare Pizza fundraiser by selling a minimum of 12 items.

The season is set to begin the week of April 20.

For more information, contact Kathy Howard at 660-537-0887.



