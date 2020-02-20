Happy but not satisfied.

Those were the words of Boonville Pirates wrestling coach Justin Hahn Thursday during the first day of the Missouri State High School Wrestling Championships at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

Boonville finished 2-3 on the day with sophomore Peyton Hahn and junior Gaige Offineer advancing to Day 2 on Friday.

“I’m pumped,” Hahn said. “I'm excited. It's a great day. Overall, I'm very happy with the way we wrestled. Everybody here is tough. I had a guy that is still wrestling that is here for the first time here, and I have a sophomore in the quarterfinals.

“We lost one, but I knew Dustyn (Taylor) had a tough opening match. He lost his first match by fall and then it didn’t get any easier for him on the backside, but he wrestled his heart out. He wrestled him into the third period and did some good things. He’s worked hard to get here so I’m happy for him.”

The day was short and to the point for Hahn’s youngest son-Peyton-who entered the tournament at 38-4 overall.

Although it took the third period for Hahn to get the pin over Isaac Washburn of Chillicothe in 4:57, Hahn (coach) said that was a big match.

“The kid was a senior and 31-5, so I knew that guy was coming in hungry,” Hahn said. “He was a No. 2 coming out of a district. Peyton came out and that guy scored the first takedown on us but Peyton is great on bottom and tough on top and got the reversal, and then he went to work on top. He ended up breaking the kid and eventually pinning him in the third.”

Hahn trailed Washburn 2-0 after the first period but then picked up two points for a takedown and three for a nearfall to go up 5-2 after two periods. Meanwhile, in the third period, Hahn picked up three more points on an escape and a takedown to extend the lead to 8-2 before getting the pin at the 4:57 mark.

Hahn (39-4) will wrestle Drayton Huchtman of Bolivar (39-6) in the quarterfinals Friday morning.

As for Offineer, the junior grappler had a rough start by losing to Tristan Brown of Sullivan-who entered the tournament at 42-2-in 31 seconds. However, in first-round wrestlebacks, Offineer came back to pin Wyatt Burnett of Cameron in 4:12.

Offineer (30-17) will wrestle either Nick Wright of Odessa or Shane Gilmore of Blair Oaks in the second-round wrestlebacks on Friday.

Hahn said he’s still pumped about Offineer’s match against Burnett.

“The first guy he lost to is the No. 1 ranked heavyweight in the state,” Hahn said. “We wrestled him at Owensville and he is a tough kid and returning state medalist. We're wanting to get to that point but we're not there yet. But that second match I'm really proud. We dueled Cameron earlier in the year and that kid beat Gaige. I told Gaige before the match that we want to wrestle those matches that beat us. We want to come and gain on them and close the gap and Gaige did just that. He pummeled good and got off the bottom good. He was tired but got the fall in the third.”

Taylor also had a tough opening-round match against 32-3 Dariuan Pointer of University City. Pointer won by fall over Taylor in 1:01. Meanwhile, in the first-round wrestlebacks, Taylor lost by fall against Xavier Walsh of Odessa in 3:35.

Taylor finished the season at 19-30.



